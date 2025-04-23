Bionic P&O Chosen as First Distributor of Ekso Indego® Personal Within the Orthotics & Prosthetics Industry

Alliance marks Ekso Bionics’ first entrance into the O&P space

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that it has named Bionic Prosthetics & Orthotics Group LLC (“Bionic P&O”), a leading national provider of prosthetic and orthotic solutions, as a non-exclusive Ekso Indego® Personal device distributor.

Ekso Indego Personal is a wearable lower extremity powered exoskeleton that enables certain individuals living with spinal cord injuries (“SCIs”) with the ability to stand and walk independently. It is the only known portable exoskeleton device to offer a modular quick connect design, which was engineered to allow users to put on and take off the device without assistance. Ekso Indego Personal is the lightest known commercial exoskeleton available offering ease of handling, transportation, and storage. Also offering an advanced gait mode, individuals with a SCI using the device have been shown to reach faster walking speeds, granting them a new level of independence in the community.

“This exciting new commercial alliance with a recognized leader like Bionic P&O aligns squarely with our mission of improving health and quality of life with advanced robotics designed to enhance, amplify, and restore human function,” commented Scott Davis, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “From a business perspective, the successful marketing and distribution of an innovative device like Ekso Indego Personal requires deep insight into the particular market dynamics, the reimbursement landscape, and above all, the needs of patients served within the community. I cannot think of a better choice than Bionic P&O as our first distributor for Ekso Indego Personal within the important orthotics and prosthetics industry.”

“True innovation that supports patients in reaching their goals, paired with compassionate care, is the cornerstone of Bionic P&O’s success. Bionic P&O’s mission is to empower individuals to live more independent and fulfilling lives. We believe the Ekso Indego Personal device will make a lasting positive impact on our patients’ lives and has the potential to transform the orthotics and prosthetics industry,” said Daniel Chan, National Business Development Manager at Bionic P&O. “We are thrilled by our alliance with Ekso Bionics. Together, we are paving the way for a future where spinal cord injury patients can not only dream of walking again, but actively work towards that goal.”

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Based upon its industry-leading expertise, the Company focuses on improving health and quality of life with advanced robotics designed to enhance, amplify, and restore human function. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com.

About Bionic P&O

Founded in 2007, Bionic P&O is an independent clinical practice group that now operates across 12 states: Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. Fully accredited by the American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics, and Pedorthics (ABC), Bionic P&O employs certified/licensed O&P practitioners with expertise in a wide range of specialties, including advanced lower and upper limb prosthetics, lower and upper limb orthotics, spinal orthotics, pediatric orthotics, and cranial remolding orthotics. For more information, visit: www.bionicpo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statement contained in this press release that does not describe historical facts may constitute a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the ability of Bionic P&O to distribute the Company’s Ekso Indego Personal device within the orthotics and prosthetics products industry in the United States, the impact to the Company and the broader industry of the Company’s partnership with Bionic P&O, the potential impacts of the Company’s device to patients using the device, and the Company’s ability to bolster demand for its technology and execute on its long-term growth strategy. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company’s current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain adequate financing to fund and grow the Company's operations and to develop or enhance the Company’s technology, the Company’s inability to obtain future reimbursements from CMS in a timely manner and at the expected reimbursement levels, the Company’s inability to obtain insurance coverage beyond CMS, the Company’s inability to obtain additional indications of use for its devices, any delay or discontinuation of the sales and distribution of Esko Indego Personal within the orthotics and prosthetics products industry, or Ekso Indego Personal risks related to product liability, recall and warranty claims. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To learn more about Ekso Bionics please visit the Company’s website at www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on X. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

