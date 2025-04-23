Greenhouse Trial Confirms Superior Performance of Windfall Bio’s Organic Fertilizer

Methane-derived fertilizer exceeds conventional organic fertilizers in performance, safety, and environmental impact

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windfall Bio, a leader in methane-to-value solutions, today announced strong results from a recent greenhouse trial with its methane-derived organic fertilizer product. Designed to meet the growing demand for high-performance, environmentally responsible agricultural inputs, Windfall Bio’s Foundation fertilizer demonstrated superior nitrogen availability and uptake when compared to animal-derived products such as blood and bone meal and performed on par with premium plant-based amino acid fertilizers, such as soybean hydrolysate.

The trial, conducted at Ag Metrics Group, the premier agricultural consulting and research firm in San Luis Obispo, California, focused on leafy green crops such as lettuce and validated the product’s effectiveness as a reliable nitrogen source. The product’s value was also reinforced as a safer, more sustainable alternative to conventional organic fertilizers.

Windfall Bio’s organic fertilizer represents a breakthrough in the category, offering growers a high-performance, non-animal-derived alternative to conventional inputs like blood and bone meal and manure. Free from animal byproducts, the product eliminates the risk of pathogen contamination and meets stringent food safety standards, including LGMA compliance for farmers. It delivers a robust 11% nitrogen content, a low salt index to protect soil health, and a high amino acid profile that enhances nutrient uptake, plant metabolism, and stress tolerance, while promoting beneficial soil microbes.

Using a proprietary process, Windfall Bio’s methane-eating microbes (mems) eat methane, a greenhouse gas with 86 times the global warming potential as CO2, creating stable microbial biomass high in nitrogen-rich amino acids. The recent trial proves that biomass makes a great slow-release organic fertilizer that minimizes runoff and leaching while actively reducing agriculture’s climate impact. This closed-loop system not only improves fertilizer efficiency and groundwater protection but also offers a scalable solution for sustainable farming across the supply chain.

“This trial validates our belief that growers no longer have to choose between high performance and environmental responsibility,” said Josh Silverman, CEO of Windfall Bio. “We’re building a new standard for organic fertilizer — one that’s safer, cleaner, and better for both the soil and the climate. Our product delivers the consistency and operational efficiency that today’s growers and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) supply chains are demanding. This isn’t just a technical win—it’s a signal that the market is ready for a new generation of smart and effective agricultural inputs.”

Following the success of the greenhouse trial, Windfall Bio is preparing to launch field trials this season across multiple crop types to gather further data on performance and nutrient mineralization. The company is also deepening engagement with potential partners, including growers, fertilizer distributors, sustainability-focused CPGs, and retailers, as part of its mission to build a more sustainable agricultural system.

This milestone comes on the heels of continued momentum Windfall Bio has experienced, including achieving commercial-scale production of its mems and receiving OMRI certification for its OptiMem seed culture to establish a market for its organic fertilizer product. The company has also received notable accolades, including being named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2025 and TIME's Best Inventions of 2024.

For more information or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.windfall.bio.

About Windfall Bio

Windfall Bio has developed the first-ever solution to remove climate-harming methane emissions. Its nature-based solution harnesses mems (methane-eating microbes) to transform methane from any source into valuable outputs, like fertilizer for organic farming, carbon credits, or progress toward sustainability goals. This approach allows methane-intensive industries such as agriculture, oil and gas, and waste management to reduce their methane footprint while operating more efficiently and improving their profitability and environmental impact.

Founded in 2022 and based in San Mateo, CA, Windfall Bio is venture-backed by top-tier firms including Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, B37 Ventures, Baruch Future Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Cavallo Ventures, Global Brain (through its Norinchukin Innovation Fund L.P.), Incite Ventures, MCJ Collective, Mayfield, Positive Ventures, Prelude Ventures, and UNTITLED (a fund backed by the Tetra Laval family). To learn more about how Windfall Bio is reducing methane and addressing the single fastest way to slow global warming, visit www.windfall.bio.

