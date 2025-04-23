Oragenics, Inc. to Participate at the 15th Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference

SARASOTA, Fla., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a biotechnology company advancing novel intranasal therapies for concussion and brain-related conditions, today announced its participation in the 15th Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference, taking place May 5-6, 2025 in Boston, MA.

Hosted by Arrowhead Sci-Tech Conferences & Events, the Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference brings together global leaders from academia, industry, government, and the military to share the latest advancements in TBI research and clinical care. The event provides a platform for cross-sector collaboration on diagnosis, treatment, and long-term outcomes for TBI survivors.

Oragenics will be represented by Dr. W. Frank Peacock, MD, FACEP, FACC, FESC, Chief Clinical Officer of Oragenics and Professor, Vice Chair for Research at Baylor College of Medicine, presenting, “An Update on HeadSMART II: Advancing Precision Strategies for Traumatic Brain Injury Detection and Management”.

The presentation will highlight data from HeadSMART II, one of the largest ongoing U.S. emergency department prospective biomarker discovery trials for mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). The study is expected to surpass 2,000 enrolled patients within the next year. Findings from HeadSMART II may significantly reshape the understanding of the mTBI population and influence future clinical trial enrollment strategies in the field.

Oragenics is participating in the HeadSMART II trial in collaboration with BrainBox Solutions, a leader in precision diagnostics for brain injury, as part of its broader commitment to advancing the early detection, treatment, and clinical management of concussions and other brain injuries. This collaboration builds on the strategic partnership announced earlier this year, aimed at creating a comprehensive test-to-treat platform for mild traumatic brain injury by combining BrainBox’s diagnostic technologies with Oragenics’ intranasal therapeutic candidate, ONP-002. Read the full announcement here .

For more information on the conference, visit https://tbiconference.com/

