Coherent Corp. Announces Timing of Third-Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release

SAXONBURG, Pa., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) (the “Company”), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that it will release third-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on Wednesday, May 7, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. The release will be followed by a live audio webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

The Company invites investors to join the live audio webcast at coherent.com/company/ investor-relations/financial-webcasts. The webcast will be recorded, and a replay will be available within 24 hours after the live audio webcast on the company’s website.

Media Contact :

Amy Wilson

corporate.communications@coherent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.