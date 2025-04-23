Snail, Inc.’s Independent Label Wandering Wizards Acquires Publishing Rights to Whispers of West Grove

Ongoing Strategic Expansion of the Company’s Indie Horror Game Portfolio

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, officially announced that its independent indie publishing arm, Wandering Wizard, has acquired the publishing rights to Whispers of West Grove , an upcoming psychological horror game developed by NVNT Studios. Set to release on Steam, the title expands Wandering Wizard’s growing portfolio of indie horror content while further diversifying the Company’s revenue streams.

This strategic acquisition reflects the Company’s continued commitment to high-growth genres of the gaming market beyond its flagship ARK sandbox survival content. The Company believes the psychological horror genre in particular, has demonstrated remarkable resilience and consumer engagement. According to industry analysts1, the immersive horror games market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 13% from 2024 to 2030, driven by the increasing popularity of narrative-driven and emotionally immersive gameplay experiences. The Company believes this acquisition adds momentum to Snail’s publishing strategy, which has seen significant growth over the past year through its indie division, Wandering Wizard’s expanding slate.

Whispers of West Grove invites players into the decaying corridors of West Grove Asylum, where they must navigate fear, fight monstrosities, and piece together a shattered psyche. Blending environmental storytelling with survival horror, the game centers on a patient’s desperate attempt to escape the sinister grasp of Dr. Kade, encountering disturbing visions, mind-bending puzzles, and a revolutionary gameplay mechanic that allows players to reshape the world around them.

Key gameplay features include:

Visceral combat that challenges players to hone survival instincts



Innovative puzzle design that integrates deeply with narrative pacing



Atmospheric environments packed with hidden items and lore



A reality-bending mechanic that transforms the game world at will



An original, dynamic score that shifts between haunting ambiance and intense dread



More details on launch timing for Whispers of West Grove will be shared in the months ahead.



Wishlist Whispers of West Grove on Steam https://store.steampowered.com/app/2228840/Whispers_of_West_Grove/



Whispers of West Grove Press Kit



For Creators interested in collaborative opportunities reach out to creatordirect@noiz.gg



For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional details, please contact: press@snailgamesusa.com

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/ .



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the strategic acquisition reflecting the Company’s continued commitment to potential high-growth genres of the gaming market beyond its flagship ARK sandbox survival content, such as the psychological horror genre, and the notion that such acquisition adds momentum to Snail’s publishing strategy, which has seen significant growth over the past year through its indie division, Wandering Wizard’s expanding slate. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on March 26, 2025 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, including the Company's Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



Investor Contact:

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

SNAL@gateway-grp.com

