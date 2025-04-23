Sagimet Biosciences Announces Upcoming Presentations at EASL Congress 2025

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Sagimet, Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced that three poster presentations featuring additional analyses from the Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 study of denifanstat in MASH will be presented at the European Association for the Study of Liver (EASL) Congress 2025 being held May 7-10, 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

EASL Presentation Details:

Title: Assessment of the metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis resolution index and component biomarkers in prediction of histology response to denifanstat in the FASCINATE-2 trial Presenter: Rohit Loomba, MD, University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego Session: Poster – MASLD: Diagnostics and non-invasive assessment Date/Time: Wednesday, May 7, 2025, 8:30 AM CEST Location: Poster area, RAI Convention Centre, Amsterdam Key Poster Highlights: This retrospective analysis evaluated the performance of the MASH Resolution Index (MR-I), a non-invasive biomarker score, in detecting histologic resolution of MASH in the Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 trial of denifanstat. Results demonstrated that, in patients treated with denifanstat, MR-I can predict MASH resolution and potentially can predict non-responders. Additional analyses of the MR-I results are underway to identify an alternative endpoint to the more invasive liver biopsy.



Title: Denifanstat-mediated reduction of plasma glycine- and taurine-conjugated bile acids correlates with histological improvements in denifanstat-treated metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis patients in phase 2b FASCINATE-2 study Presenter: Rohit Loomba, MD, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego Session: Poster – MASLD: Diagnostics and non-invasive assessment Date/Time: Wednesday, May 7, 2025, 8:30 AM CEST Location: Poster area, RAI Convention Centre, Amsterdam Key Poster Highlights: Elevated serum bile acid levels have been associated with metabolic disorders, such as MASH and type 2 diabetes. In MASH patients from the Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 trial treated with denifanstat, glycine- and taurine-conjugated bile acids were significantly reduced at 26 weeks in histological responders for both fibrosis regression and MASH resolution. These data suggest that these circulating bile acid levels may be leveraged as a response biomarker in patients treated with denifanstat.





Title: Denifanstat improves multiple qFibrosis-based collagen features linked to major adverse liver outcomes in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis and high polygenic risk Presenter: Mary E. Rinella, MD, University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, Chicago U.S. Session: Poster – MASLD: Therapy Date/Time: Saturday, May 10, 2025, 8:30 AM CEST Location: Poster area, RAI Convention Centre, Amsterdam Key Poster Highlights: Denifanstat demonstrated antifibrotic effect in qFibrosis-based collagen features previously linked to major adverse liver outcomes (MALO) using digital pathology techniques. Pronounced antifibrotic effects were observed with denifanstat treatment in the difficult-to-treat population with several risk variants associated with MALO.



About Sagimet Biosciences



Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that are designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways in diseases resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. Sagimet’s lead drug candidate, denifanstat, is an oral, once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH). FASCINATE-2, a Phase 2b clinical trial of denifanstat in MASH with liver biopsy-based primary endpoints, was successfully completed with positive results. Denifanstat has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of non-cirrhotic MASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3 fibrosis), and end-of-Phase 2 interactions with the FDA have been successfully completed, supporting the advancement of denifanstat into Phase 3 development in MASH. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com.

About MASH

Metabolic-dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH) is a progressive and severe liver disease which is estimated to impact more than 115 million people worldwide, for which there is only one recently approved treatment in the United States and no currently approved treatments in Europe. In 2023, global liver disease medical societies and patient groups formalized the decision to rename non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) to MASH. Additionally, an overarching term, steatotic liver disease (SLD), was established to capture multiple types of liver diseases associated with fat buildup in the liver. The goal of the name change was to establish an affirmative, non-stigmatizing name and diagnosis.

