LaunchDarkly Acquires Highlight to Advance the Future of Guarded Software Releases

Deepens Observability Capabilities with Error Monitoring and Session Replay

OAKLAND, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly , the comprehensive feature management platform that lets software and AI development teams ship faster while de-risking their releases, today announced the acquisition of Highlight, a powerful, open source, full-stack application monitoring platform known for its error monitoring, logging, distributed tracing and session replay capabilities. As engineering teams demand more control over risk and reliability, LaunchDarkly is doubling down on observability to make Guarded Releases the new industry standard.

"Guarded Releases represent the next evolution in software deployment, ensuring that new features are delivered safely and effectively," said Dan Rogers, CEO of LaunchDarkly. "By integrating Highlight’s robust observability tools, we can equip teams with real-time insights to deploy features confidently, reducing risk while accelerating innovation."

Guarded Releases, a concept introduced by LaunchDarkly, allow development teams to deploy incrementally and monitor impact, helping to minimize risk while gathering critical performance insights. With Highlight, LaunchDarkly is expanding its ability to provide deeper visibility into software behavior at every stage of the release process through real-time error monitoring and session replays.

Highlight’s observability platform provides:

Error Monitoring – Real-time detection, tracking, and alerting on application errors, enabling engineering to pinpoint issues instantly, reducing downtime and improving system stability before customers even notice a problem.

– Real-time detection, tracking, and alerting on application errors, enabling engineering to pinpoint issues instantly, reducing downtime and improving system stability before customers even notice a problem. Logging – High-speed, scalable log analysis designed for comprehensive observability.

– High-speed, scalable log analysis designed for comprehensive observability. Traces – End-to-end performance insights across distributed systems, providing visibility into dependencies, latencies, and bottlenecks.

– End-to-end performance insights across distributed systems, providing visibility into dependencies, latencies, and bottlenecks. Session Replay – High-fidelity, pixel-perfect video replays of user interactions, allowing developers to diagnose issues with full visual and contextual data.

The acquisition of Highlight follows the company’s recent acquisition of Houseware , a leader in warehouse-native experimentation and product analytics. With Houseware, LaunchDarkly expanded its ability to help teams optimize digital experiences using first-party data. Now, with Highlight, the company is extending that precision to observability and real-time release intelligence. These acquisitions reinforce the commitment LaunchDarkly has to making experimentation, analytics, and observability integral to modern software delivery.

Highlight has built a strong developer community and contributed to the evolution of modern monitoring and debugging tools. As an open-source-friendly company, LaunchDarkly shares this philosophy, offering open-source SDKs and a commitment to community contributions. Together, LaunchDarkly and Highlight will continue championing developer-friendly observability solutions— driving transparency, flexibility, and collaboration for engineering teams worldwide.

As part of the acquisition, Highlight’s team, including co-founders Jay Khatri and Vadim Korolik, will be joining LaunchDarkly. Their expertise in observability and scalable infrastructure will accelerate innovation within the LaunchDarkly platform. Their experience will be invaluable as LaunchDarkly continues redefining modern software delivery—enabling teams to ship faster, safer, and with full confidence.

Learn more about Highlight and what’s next from LaunchDarkly at Galaxy—where we’re unveiling the future of Guarded Releases, AI controls, and data-driven optimization. Register now.

About LaunchDarkly:

LaunchDarkly is a comprehensive feature management platform that equips software teams to proactively reduce the risk of shipping bad software and AI applications while accelerating their release velocity. By progressively rolling out features, monitoring critical metrics in real-time, instantly rolling back flawed code, easily conducting targeted experiments, and quickly iterating on AI prompts and models, development teams can ship innovation consistently and confidently. Serving over 5,500 of the most innovative enterprises, including a quarter of the Fortune 500, LaunchDarkly is trusted around the globe to deliver exceptional customer experiences and maximize business outcomes.

Media Contact:

Spencer Anopol

Head of PR

sanopol@launchdarkly.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.