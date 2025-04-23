Feedonomics Simplifies First-Party Selling for Large Brands, Manufacturers and Distributors with New Amazon Vendor Central Integration

Brands and B2B sellers on Feedonomics can now capitalize on improved trust and conversion rates that come from selling on Amazon

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feedonomics, part of the BigCommerce family of brands and a market leader in product feed management for ecommerce businesses, today announced its new integration with Amazon Vendor Central, expanding its comprehensive solutions for B2B clients and enterprise brands.

Commonly used by large brands, manufacturers and distributors that want to optimize sales through a direct relationship with Amazon, Vendor Central is the ecommerce giant’s platform for first-party (1P) sellers to supply their products directly to Amazon, which then sells them to customers as a retailer.

Feedonomics customers can now tap into Amazon’s powerful fulfillment network, offering shoppers fast and reliable delivery through Prime eligibility. Products gain increased visibility with enhanced placements and the trusted "Ships from and Sold by Amazon" badge, which helps build customer confidence and drive higher conversion rates. This opens the door to greater brand recognition, stronger loyalty and sustainable growth for first-party sellers.

“Feedonomics’ direct integration with Amazon Vendor Central creates efficiency gains for sellers who can now eliminate manual processes and reduce time spent managing catalog data,” said Sharon Gee, senior vice president and general manager at Feedonomics. “Large brands, manufacturers and distributors are empowered to manage data syndication across their Amazon catalog at scale, ensuring faster updates and more accurate listings. This is a game changer for large brands, manufacturers and distributors looking to take advantage of all the benefits that selling on Amazon brings.”

The new integration connects directly to Amazon APIs, automating product data management. This eliminates the time-consuming and error-prone process of using Vendor Central UI and spreadsheets, simplifies the Amazon integration for existing Feedonomics clients, enables faster product launches and updates and streamlines operations for 1P-focused brands.

Sellers best positioned to benefit from the Feedonomics integration with Amazon 1P include:

Enterprise brands : Brands, manufacturers and distributors already selling to Amazon 1P via Vendor Central, who want to streamline their product data management processes.

: Brands, manufacturers and distributors already selling to Amazon 1P via Vendor Central, who want to streamline their product data management processes. Advertisers : Existing Feedonomics clients who sell on Amazon Vendor Central will benefit from a streamlined onboarding

: Existing Feedonomics clients who sell on Amazon Vendor Central will benefit from a streamlined onboarding Data-heavy businesses: Companies with extensive product catalogs that require efficient, automated and scalable tools for syndication.



To use the new integration, companies must be an Amazon vendor with a Vendor Central account and supply Feedonomics with the full product catalog data required for listings.

Learn more about the Amazon Vendor Central integration and request a complimentary marketplace data review by visiting Feedonomics.

About Feedonomics

Feedonomics is a leading data management platform powering omnichannel growth for the world's top brands and retailers. With its flexible technology and full-service support team, Feedonomics facilitates a variety of data and order management use cases across industries such as ecommerce, automotive, employment, travel, real estate, and more. Feedonomics has thousands of active customers, integrations with hundreds of ecommerce platforms and channels, and has strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Amazon, Meta, Google, Microsoft and TikTok. For more information, please visit www.feedonomics.com or follow us on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

