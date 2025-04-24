NEW: The Chalice of Fortune - now available in Audiobook format

The Chalice of Fortune now available in audiobook format

When a quest becomes a matter of life and death, only your friends – and perhaps an enigmatic castle ghost – can help save the day.

AMAZING!!! Wow what a great story, with kids, ghosts and all in the backset of WWII. It reminded me a mixture of the UK series GHOSTS with a hint of Harry Potter. The kids are going to love this story” — Michelle – Audible listener

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melbourne lawyer-turned-author, SARAH L. BARNETT announces the release of fantasy adventure novel, The Chalice of Fortune, as an audiobook, just in time for school holiday car road trips.Already available in print and eBook formats, the audiobook was recorded and produced in Melbourne. Readers can listen to the audiobook on Audible, Spotify, Kobo/Walmart, Google Play, Barnes & Noble (Nook), Storytel, Hoopla and Libro.fmA fast-paced, high-stakes tale, notoriously difficult to put down, The Chalice of Fortune features ancient riddles, an historic castle (with secret passages), an unlikely (but awesome) heroine, her cousin and their mates, all battling the German war-machine and the ticking of the clock. Can they solve the riddles in time to save the life of someone she loves? Only time will tell. But did we mention the ghost..?The Chalice of Fortune is a young adult fantasy adventure set in the 1940’s English countryside during World War II. Inspired by her own family heritage in Warwickshire, and a real castle, debut Melbourne author Sarah L. Barnett’s action-packed story appeals to readers aged 9 years or older, including adults young at heart.With meticulous research (no surprise given her legal background), Sarah brings to life a world that is both familiar and fantastical, in which inquisitive ghosts are as much a feature as a family’s food deprivation during wartime. Echoing the best stylings of Enid Blyton and Harry Potter, we meet teens on a quest to survive the day, all while trying to save it at the same time.The Chalice of Fortune:Available in paperback, audiobook and in eBook format online on Amazon, Booktopia, Angus & Roberson, Readings, Barnes & Noble (Nook), Waterstones, Blackwell’s, Audible, Spotify, Google Play, Kobo, Storytel, Hoopla and Libro.fm.SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY OFFER:For a limited time, The Chalice of Fortune is available:• Ebook – 99 cents at www.amazon• Audiobook - $26.99 on Audible or $13.99 on Spotify and available in subscriptionsAuthor Sarah L. Barnett has worked as a lawyer for over 20 years and was a teaching associate in law at Monash University. She currently works part-time as a commercial lawyer while caring for her two children and writing her second book, a sequel to The Chalice of Fortune.Book details:Category: Fantasy, Action, Adventure, Historical fictionAges 9 to adultISBN: 9780648628903 (paperback) RRP $24.99ISBN: 9780648628910 (eBook)ISBN: 9780648628927 (audiobook)Formats: eBook, paperback and audiobookIndependently published and distributed by Ingram Spark (print and eBook)) and Findaway Voices (audiobook)Release Dates: 24 August 2024 (paperback); 7 September 2024 (eBook); January 2025 (audiobook)Paperback: Size: 234 x 156 mm; 264 pages; Weight: 384gFOR MORE INFORMATION:-See the website for Media Pack including book details, high res images and more information.

