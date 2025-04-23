Submit Release
OptimizeRx Sets First Quarter 2025 Conference Call for May 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET

WALTHAM, Mass., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professional (HCPs) and patients, will hold a conference call on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the first quarter period ended March 31, 2025. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

OptimizeRx management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Details for the conference call can be found below:

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
Toll Free: 1-844-825-9789
International: 1-412-317-5180
Conference ID: 10198829
Call me™ Link: https://callme.viavid.com/?$Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9JmluZm89Y29tcGFueSZyPXRydWUmYj0xNg==
Call me™ Passcode: 8199416
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1715418&tp_key=2f5165024a


Please call the conference telephone number or log on to the web access link five minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will remain available for 12 months via the Investors section of the OptimizeRx website at http://www.optimizerx.com/investors.  

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides trailblazing technology that fosters care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the healthcare journey. With the ability to synchronize messaging across 2 million healthcare providers and over 240 million adults across a multitude of digital channels including a proprietary point-of-care network, OptimizeRx is changing the way life sciences engage with customers.

For more information, follow the Company on XLinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com

OptimizeRx Contact 
Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance
adsilva@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact
Steven Halper
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
shalper@lifesciadvisors.com


