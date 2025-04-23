Congebec Strengthens Canada’s Supply Chain by Uniting with Bradner Cold Storage Forming the Largest Canadian-Owned Network of Multi-Temperature Storage Facilities

QUEBEC CITY, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congebec and Bradner Cold Storage are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking transaction that unites their operations to create an extensive network of multi-temperature storage facilities across Canada. This strategic alliance reinforces Canada’s supply chain industry across six provinces: Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia, bringing the total network to 16 locations.

In today’s economic landscape, Congebec’s diversified geographic footprint provides vital support and opportunity to food manufacturers who are looking to strengthen their Canadian offering. By combining Congebec's wide-ranging logistics resources with Bradner Cold Storage's expertise and locations in British Columbia, the newly expanded network will deliver innovative, coast-to-coast solutions across Canada’s major urban markets. As consumer demand for Canadian food products continues to grow, Congebec is well-positioned to meet the needs of food manufacturers expanding production within Canada.

This union leverages Bradner’s expertise in frozen, fresh, and dry logistics while offering unmatched market access, particularly to the Trans-Pacific trade routes through Vancouver. It opens new opportunities to better serve Canadian consumers and expand access to international markets. Congebec currently exports food products to more than 50 countries, with government programs such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) helping Canadian goods reach those destinations.

Nicholas-P. Pedneault, CEO of Congebec, stated, “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide unparalleled cold storage solutions across Canada and internationally. By uniting our strengths, we are thrilled to deliver exceptional value and service to our customers who are embracing more than ever the demand for Canadian products.”

Tim Ludwig, CEO of Bradner Cold Storage, now part of Congebec’s ownership group, added, “We’re proud of what we’ve built at Bradner, which created the foundation to join forces with Congebec and expand our reach across North America. Together, we will set new standards in the cold storage industry and drive innovation in logistics and transportation.”

Looking ahead, Congebec remains committed to expanding its presence across North America. This initiative strengthens its offering and further positions the company as a leader in the multi-temperature logistics industry.

About Congebec

Congebec is a Canadian multi-temperature logistics provider of value-added distribution services for the food, retail and packaged goods industries. Committed to food safety, Congebec is a leader in the Canadian and North American markets. With 550 employees and over 50 years of experience, the company operates 11 modern facilities totaling over 65 million cubic feet. These facilities are strategically located in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and now in British Columbia. For more information, visit www.congebec.com .

About Bradner Cold Storage

Bradner Cold Storage, based in Vancouver, provides trusted 3PL services specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and distribution. With facilities in Langley, Abbotsford, and Chilliwack, Bradner offers scalable solutions for frozen, refrigerated, and ambient storage. Since 2011, Bradner has supported Canada’s food supply chain by ensuring the safe and efficient movement of temperature-sensitive goods, from raw ingredients to finished products. Serving Western Canada’s food manufacturing and agricultural industries, their systems ensure product integrity, traceability, and timely delivery. For more information, visit www.bradnercold.com.

Information

Catherine Lambert

Corporate and Government Relations Assistant Director

Congebec

Tel.: (418) 683-3491 ext. 1108

clambert@congebec.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.