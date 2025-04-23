Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced first quarter 2025 net income of $3,046,000, or $0.66 per share, an increase of $368,000, or 13.7%, compared to net income of $2,678,000, or $0.59 per share, for the first quarter of 2024.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, “First quarter 2025 earnings were solid, and credit quality remained strong. Our continued investment in market expansion and staff translated into record levels of loans, deposits and total assets as of March 31, 2025.”

The allowance for credit losses totaled $12,780,000, or 1.12% of loans on March 31, 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $2,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $10,000 for the first quarter of 2024. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.06% as of March 31, 2025, and 0.08% as of December 31, 2024.

The annualized return on average assets for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024, was 0.79% and 0.73%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 11.11% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 10.80% for the first quarter of 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three-month period ending March 31, 2025 was 3.08% compared to 2.95% for the same period of 2024.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 18 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.





SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(In thousands, except share data) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,681 $ 73,737 Federal funds sold 247 259 Securities available for sale, at fair value 163,551 159,320 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 59,703 60,454 Loans held-for-sale 688 995 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,780 – 2025, $12,782 - 2024 1,124,959 1,103,652 Premises and equipment, net 25,533 25,600 Net cash surrender value of life insurance 22,842 23,139 Goodwill 13,422 13,422 Other intangible assets, net 102 111 Other assets 36,176 35,866 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,562,904 $ 1,496,555 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 225,515 $ 223,583 Interest bearing 1,089,827 1,028,212 Total deposits 1,315,342 1,251,795 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 1,162 1,560 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,338 18,355 Other borrowings 82,900 82,900 Subordinated debentures 34,739 34,722 Total liabilities 1,452,481 1,389,332 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $2.50 par value: Authorized - 10,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding – 4,631,503 shares in 2025,

4,577,107 shares in 2024 11,574 11,438 Additional paid-in capital 13,492 13,438 Retained earnings 99,767 97,462 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,410 ) (15,115 ) Total shareholders’ equity 110,423 107,223 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,562,904 $ 1,496,555







SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)



(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 16,775 $ 15,466 Federal funds sold and balances with banks 1,000 1,259 Securities: Taxable 1,408 1,483 Tax-exempt 317 299 Total interest income 19,500 18,507 Interest expense: Deposits 7,302 6,819 Other 1,285 1,627 Total interest expense 8,587 8,446 Net interest income 10,913 10,061 Provision for credit losses 164 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,749 10,061 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 406 424 Trust fees 738 641 Net gains on loan sales 220 73 Earnings on life insurance assets 372 164 ATM and debit card fee income 443 424 Other 189 255 Total non-interest income 2,368 1,981 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,773 5,296 Occupancy, net 615 499 Equipment 486 424 Professional and outside services 452 586 Software maintenance 658 592 ATM expenses 236 189 Printing, postage, and supplies 128 161 Telecommunication expenses 73 87 Other 1,030 952 Total non-interest expense 9,451 8,786 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,666 3,256 Federal income tax provision 620 578 NET INCOME $ 3,046 $ 2,678 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.66 $ 0.59 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.66 0.59 Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.16 0.15

CONTACT: John R. Waldron, President and CEO (517) 279-5500

