Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,995 in the last 365 days.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced first quarter 2025 net income of $3,046,000, or $0.66 per share, an increase of $368,000, or 13.7%, compared to net income of $2,678,000, or $0.59 per share, for the first quarter of 2024.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, “First quarter 2025 earnings were solid, and credit quality remained strong. Our continued investment in market expansion and staff translated into record levels of loans, deposits and total assets as of March 31, 2025.”

The allowance for credit losses totaled $12,780,000, or 1.12% of loans on March 31, 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $2,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $10,000 for the first quarter of 2024. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.06% as of March 31, 2025, and 0.08% as of December 31, 2024.  

The annualized return on average assets for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024, was 0.79% and 0.73%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 11.11% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 10.80% for the first quarter of 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three-month period ending March 31, 2025 was 3.08% compared to 2.95% for the same period of 2024.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 18 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

  
(In thousands, except share data)              
  March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		  
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,681   $ 73,737  
Federal funds sold   247     259  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   163,551     159,320  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   59,703     60,454  
Loans held-for-sale   688     995  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,780 – 2025, $12,782 - 2024   1,124,959     1,103,652  
Premises and equipment, net   25,533     25,600  
Net cash surrender value of life insurance   22,842     23,139  
Goodwill   13,422     13,422  
Other intangible assets, net   102     111  
Other assets   36,176     35,866  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,562,904   $ 1,496,555  
             
LIABILITIES            
Deposits:            
Non-interest bearing $ 225,515   $ 223,583  
Interest bearing   1,089,827     1,028,212  
Total deposits   1,315,342     1,251,795  
             
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings   1,162     1,560  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   18,338     18,355  
Other borrowings   82,900     82,900  
Subordinated debentures   34,739     34,722  
Total liabilities   1,452,481     1,389,332  
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding   -     -  
Common stock, $2.50 par value:            
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares            
Issued and outstanding – 4,631,503 shares in 2025,
4,577,107 shares in 2024		   11,574     11,438  
Additional paid-in capital   13,492     13,438  
Retained earnings   99,767     97,462  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (14,410 )   (15,115 )
Total shareholders’ equity   110,423     107,223  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,562,904   $ 1,496,555  



SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)		  
  Three Months Ended
March 31,
  2025   2024
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees $ 16,775   $ 15,466
Federal funds sold and balances with banks   1,000     1,259
Securities:          
Taxable   1,408     1,483
Tax-exempt   317     299
Total interest income   19,500     18,507
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits   7,302     6,819
Other   1,285     1,627
Total interest expense   8,587     8,446
Net interest income   10,913     10,061
Provision for credit losses   164     -
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   10,749     10,061
           
Non-interest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts   406     424
Trust fees   738     641
Net gains on loan sales   220     73
Earnings on life insurance assets   372     164
ATM and debit card fee income   443     424
Other   189     255
Total non-interest income   2,368     1,981
           
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits   5,773     5,296
Occupancy, net   615     499
Equipment   486     424
Professional and outside services   452     586
Software maintenance   658     592
ATM expenses   236     189
Printing, postage, and supplies   128     161
Telecommunication expenses   73     87
Other   1,030     952
Total non-interest expense   9,451     8,786
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   3,666     3,256
Federal income tax provision   620     578
NET INCOME $ 3,046   $ 2,678
           
Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.66   $ 0.59
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   0.66     0.59
Dividends Declared Per Common Share   0.16     0.15 

CONTACT:  John R. Waldron, President and CEO
(517) 279-5500

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more