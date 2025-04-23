Orthodontics Market to Hit $26.02 Billion by 2032, Growing at 17.4% CAGR

Orthodontics Market Size Orthodontics Market Share

Leading companies in the orthodontics market are Align Technology, Inc., Solventum, Henry Schein, Inc., DB Orthodontics, and more.

NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orthodontics Market Research Report 2025 - Trends, Forecast & Strategic OverviewThe orthodontics market is poised for substantial growth between 2025 and 2032, fueled by rising awareness of dental aesthetics, increasing demand for non-invasive treatments, and technological advancements such as AI-driven imaging and 3D printing. This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the market landscape, segmented trends, competitive intelligence, and strategic recommendations for industry stakeholders.Whether you're a dental equipment manufacturer, investor, clinician, or healthcare policymaker, this report provides actionable insights into one of the most dynamic sectors of dental healthcare.The global orthodontics market size was valued at USD 7.61 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow from USD 8.45 billion in 2025 to USD 26.02 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% throughout the forecast period.Orthodontics is a branch of dentistry dedicated to correcting misaligned teeth and jaw positions, a condition known as malocclusion. It also encompasses dentofacial orthopedics, which focuses on aligning the jaws correctly. Treatments in this field typically involve the use of devices like metal braces, clear aligners, retainers, and other tools that help reposition teeth gradually.📥 Get Free Sample Research Report🔍 Market Snapshot• Market Size (2025): $8.45 billion• Market Size (2032): $26.02 billion• Expected CAGR (2025–2032): 17.4%• Study Period: 2019 to 2032• Base Year: 2024• Segments Covered: Product Type, Age Group, End-User, Region• Key Players: Dentsply Sirona, AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS, Institut Straumann AG• Report Length: 275 pages with 10+ data tables and visual charts📈 What the Report Covers• Orthodontics market size and historical growth trends (2019–2023)• Future outlook and demand forecast through 2032• Competitive benchmarking and SWOT analysis• Technology and innovation impact• Regulatory outlook and compliance standards• Consumer behaviour and shifting treatment preferences• Global and regional opportunities🚀 What’s Driving Market Growth?• Aesthetic Dental Demand: Growing preference for discreet orthodontic solutions like clear aligners• Teen & Adult Adoption: Rising acceptance of orthodontic treatment beyond childhood• Tech Integration: AI, 3D scanning, digital impressions, and automated treatment planning• Increased Disposable Income: Especially in emerging economies• Dental Tourism: Boosting demand in countries like India, Hungary, and Thailand⚠️ Challenges to Watch• High treatment costs, especially for clear aligners and advanced braces• Limited orthodontic professionals in rural areas• Compliance issues with removable devices (e.g., patient forgetfulness)• Reimbursement disparities across countries• Concerns about direct-to-consumer (DTC) orthodontics safetyKey Metrics, Segmentation & TrendsSegmentation:1. By Product Type• Fixed Braces (Metal, Ceramic)• Removable Braces• Clear Aligners• Retainers and Accessories2. By Age Group• Children & Adolescents• Adults3. By End-User• Dental Hospitals & Clinics• Orthodontic Clinics• Academic & Research Institutions4. By Region• North America• Europe• Asia-Pacific• Latin America• Middle East & AfricaEmerging Trends:• Shift toward invisible orthodontics• Integration of AI and machine learning in treatment planning• Use of 3D printing for custom appliances• Growth of DIY and mail-order aligners• Increased collaboration between dental tech startups and practitioners🌍 Regional Outlook• North America: Dominates with strong insurance coverage, high awareness, and technology adoption• Europe: Witnessing steady growth due to aging population and public-private initiatives• Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region due to rising incomes and cosmetic awareness• Latin America & MEA: Untapped potential with increasing dental infrastructure🏢 Key Companies Featured• Align Technology: Market leader in clear aligner systems• 3M Company: Broad orthodontic product portfolio• Dentsply Sirona: Focused on digital orthodontic workflows• Ormco Corporation: Known for Damon Braces and advanced wire technology• Henry Schein: Strong distributor network and practice management solutionsEach company profile includes product offerings, strategy, market share, and innovation pipeline.Expert Commentary“Orthodontics is no longer just a teenage treatment—it's becoming a lifestyle choice for adults across the world. The integration of digital technologies and personalized care models is reshaping how we define and deliver dental correction.”— Jignesh Rawal, Assistant Manager – Healthcare (Fortune Business Insights)About the AuthorJignesh Rawal is a healthcare research expert with 8+ years of experience in medical devices and life sciences. His expertise spans cardiology, wound care, neurology, and cosmetic segments. Having worked with global leaders such as Philips, Novartis, and Siemens, Jignesh excels in translating market data into clear, strategic direction. His deep domain knowledge and procurement background make his insights uniquely actionable for clients across the healthcare spectrum.🧩 Who Should Read This Report?• Orthodontic device manufacturers looking to expand or diversify• Investors & VCs targeting health tech and dental startups• Dental practice owners planning to introduce new services• Public health officials evaluating access and infrastructure• Academic institutions and innovation hubs researching oral healthcare trends📥 Get Access to the Research ReportMake informed business decisions with verified data, forecasts, and expert-driven insights.👉 [Inquire for Custom Insights]— https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/orthodontics-market-101587 ❓ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)Q1: Is the market growing only in developed countries?A: No. While the U.S. and Europe lead, Asia-Pacific and Latin America are seeing the fastest adoption rates due to rising cosmetic awareness and expanding dental infrastructure.Q2: Are clear aligners overtaking traditional braces?A: Clear aligners are the fastest-growing segment, especially among adults, but metal braces remain dominant in complex treatments and paediatric use.Q3: Can I get a customized version of the report?A: Yes. We provide tailored insights based on your company goals and geographic focus.📚 Related Reports Clear Aligners Market —Global Forecast 2025–2030 Cosmetic Dentistry Market —Innovations & Demand Analysis• U.S. Orthodontics Market— https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/u-s-orthodontics-market-104039

