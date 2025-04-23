Breckenridge Distillery Announces Re-Release of Award-Winning Cognac Cask Finish Whiskey

Following a limited release in 2022 for the Collectors Art Series, Breckenridge Cognac Cask Finish Whiskey is now a permanent addition to the cask finish line

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, one of the most-awarded craft distilleries in the U.S., and a Tilray Brands, Inc., (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) spirits brand, today announced its newest addition to the brand’s line of cask finish whiskeys, Breckenridge Cognac Cask Finish. Initially launched as a limited edition in the second Collectors Art Series at the distillery's Breckenridge location in 2022, this whiskey is now available in Colorado with national expansion planned in the coming months.



Photo Courtesy: Jessie Unruh, Breckenridge Distillery



Cognac is produced with well-known grapes from regions in France. A fine Cognac is 15 percent Petite Champagne and 85 percent Grande Champagne, typically blended in batches of 300 barrels and aged anywhere from 10-37 years. Breckenridge Distillery imported its barrels and aged its Breckenridge Bourbon Whiskey in Cognac barrels for over two years. The Cognac label features the iris, France's national flower, and grape blossoms, nodding to the grape's origin.

Breckenridge Cognac Cask Finish Whiskey is 96 proof, with tasting notes of sweet red apple and a delicate balance of brandied fruit and caramel with an over-ripe apple sweetness and bourbon rye spice. The cask finish whiskey will be bottled and retail for $59.99 SRP.

“Our Cognac Cask Finish is a testament to our dedication to innovation and quality,” said Bryan Nolt, Founder and CEO at Breckenridge Distillery. “Cask finishes have become integral to our business and are among our most beloved and award-winning whiskeys. We are proud to reintroduce this exceptional whiskey to our collection, crafted with the same passion and precision that defines all our spirits.”

The limited-edition Breckenridge Cognac Cask Finish won Gold at the World Whiskies Awards for Best American Blended Limited Release, Double Gold at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and 95 points at the 2023 New York International Spirits Competition. The Collectors Art Series Campaign was named the 2020 Icon of Whisky for Campaign Innovator of the Year.

About Breckenridge Distillery



Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World’s Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World’s Best Blended Whiskey and Breckenridge Gin, named World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 6 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

Forward-Looking Statements



