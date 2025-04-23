Abcourt Intersects a New Mineralized Zone in a Hole Grading 0.9 g/t Gold over 19 Metres on its Flordin Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mines Abcourt Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture : ABI) (OTCQB : ABMBF) is pleased to announce that a new mineralized zone has been intercepted in hole FL-25-283 on the Flordin Property, located in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon area, Quebec. This new gold zone, which returned 0.9 g/t gold over 19 metres, including 3.1 g/t gold over 3.1 metres is located approximately 150 metres deep. The mineralization is included in a zone of alteration rich in albite (to be confirmed), sericite, carbonate and hematite, thus giving the rock the characteristic reddish-beige hue. Mineralization consists mainly of clusters of disseminated fine pyrite. It should be noted that the new gold-bearing zone is magnetic and is found within a large, altered zone, thus giving the rock a reddish-beige colour contrasting with the rather greenish mafic lavas. A petrographic study is currently underway to identify the mineralogy of the altered zone. This study is conducted by Ms. Lucie Mathieu, Ph.D. of GEOX Consulting Inc.

Follow-up by prospecting will be done in the spring in this area to validate the presence of this characteristic altered zone on the surface. Please note that assay results are still being interpreted for the latest holes drilled in the Cartwright area and will be released as soon as they are validated by the technical team. The Flordin project is advantageously located less than 20 km north of the municipality of Lebel-sur-Quévillon and less than 1.5 km north of the transcontinental network of the Canadian National Railway.

Pascal Hamelin, President and Chief Executive Officer commented: Hole FL-25-283 intersected a gold mineralized zone relatively close to surface in an altered zone, still unknown until recently. This type of alteration and mineralization appears to be different from what is observed in the South Zone area and the Cartwright area. A petrographic and geochemical study is currently underway and will allow us to correctly characterize this important altered zone of almost 20 metres thick.

Hole FL-25-283 intersected three different mineralized zones from north to south. The following are descriptions and summaries of the main geological features of each of the three zones:

Name Mineralized Zone Interception Description Altered Zone 0.9 g/t gold over 19 metres



Including 3.1 g/t gold over 3.1 m Disseminated gold-bearing pyrite in clusters in an albite, carbonate, sericite and hematite-altered zone. South Zone 1 g/t gold over 17 metres



Including 6.5 g/t gold over 1 m Pyrite-silica-hematite band in a shear zone associated with mafic lava. New Zone 1.3 g/t gold over 1 m. Disseminated cubic pyrite in quartz veins/veinlets in a silicified and sheared alteration zone.



Table of Key Results Obtained in Hole FL-25-283

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade (g/t) Zones Metal-Factor

(Grade X

Length) FL-25-283 130 149 19 0.9 Altered Zone 17 Including 140.9 144 3.1 3.1 Altered Zone 10 557 574 17 1.0 South Zone 17 Including 560 561 1 6.5 South Zone 7



Figure 1: Regional Location of the Flordin Property





Figure 2 : Location of the Flordin Property and Adjacent Claim Owners





Figure 3: Surface Plan





Figure 4 : Section 359 300 E





Qualified Persons

Mr. Robert Gagnon, P.Geo. Vice-President, Exploration of the Company, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Quality Control Measures (QA/QC)

Following an analytical quality assurance and quality control program, blank samples and certified reference materials were added to the NQ half core samples and were shipped and analyzed by the MSALABS laboratory in Val-d'Or, Quebec using the Photon AssayTM method. The samples were crushed to 70% passing two millimeters with a 500-gram division for gamma ray assay for gold. According to MSALABS' internal procedure, blank and standard samples are inserted. MSA operates numerous laboratories around the world and maintains ISO-17025 accreditation for many metal determination methods. MSA is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the photonic analysis method. The drilling, core description and assay preparation work was carried out under the supervision of Robert Gagnon, P.Geo., Vice-President of Exploration of Abcourt Mines, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill and the Flordin property, where it concentrates its operations.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Pascal Hamelin

President and Chief Executive Officer

T : (819) 768-2857

Email : phamelin@abcourt.com Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations

Reseau ProMarket Inc.,

T : (514) 722-2276 ext.: 456

Email : dany.cenac-robert@reseaupromarket.com

