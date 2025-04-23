OTC Markets Group Welcomes ONWARD Medical N.V. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext Brussels: ONWD; OTCQX: ONWRF, ONWRY), a medical technology company creating innovative spinal cord stimulation therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injury (SCI) and other movement disabilities now trades on the OTCQX market.

ONWARD Medical N.V. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols “ONWRF and ONWRY.” US investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to expand access to US investors, many of whom have expressed interest in supporting ONWARD after learning about our mission to help people with spinal cord injury," said Dave Marver, CEO of ONWARD Medical. "Trading on OTCQX provides greater visibility and the opportunity for improved liquidity. We have also established a sponsored Level 1 ADR program to facilitate ease of trading for qualified US financial institutions, with our ADRs also trading on OTCQX. Broader US investor participation is an important step in our journey to a potential US IPO."

"We are proud to announce the addition of ONWARD Medical to the OTCQX Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets. "This milestone not only marks a significant achievement for the company but also highlights the interplay between the European capital markets and U.S. investors seeking new investment opportunities."

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

ONWARD has also established a Level 1 ADR program to facilitate trading by qualified financial institutions. BNY acts as the depositary bank and transfer agent for the Company’s ADR program, with one ADR representing one ordinary share. The Company’s ADRs can also be traded on OTCQX under the ticker symbol ONWRY.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About ONWARD Medical

ONWARD Medical is a medical technology company creating therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with SCI and other movement disabilities. Building on more than a decade of scientific discovery, preclinical research, and clinical studies conducted at leading hospitals, rehabilitation clinics, and neuroscience laboratories, the Company has developed ARC Therapy, which has been awarded ten Breakthrough Device Designations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company’s ARC-EX System is now cleared for commercial sale in the US. In addition, the Company is developing an investigational implantable system called ARC-IM with and without an implanted brain-computer interface (BCI).

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the Company has a Science and Engineering Center in Switzerland and a US office in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam (ticker: ONWD).

For more information, visit ONWD.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

To be kept informed about the Company’s technologies, research studies, and the availability of therapies in your area, please complete this webform.

Legal Disclaimer:

