HR Executive Launches HR Icons Awards: A New Way to Honor Excellence in HR

Seven New Awards Celebrate Advancement Across the Industry, Winners Will Be Recognized Live at HR Tech 2025

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR Executive, the global media company behind the HR Tech event series, today announced its newly minted HR Icons Awards. The program includes the introduction of seven award categories:

Best Workplace Culture – Recognizing employers that have cultivated an exceptional workplace environment where employees feel authentically valued, empowered and inspired to thrive.

– Recognizing employers that have cultivated an exceptional workplace environment where employees feel authentically valued, empowered and inspired to thrive. Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – Recognizing HR teams that have demonstrated a clear commitment to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.

– Recognizing HR teams that have demonstrated a clear commitment to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Excellence in Employee Engagement – Celebrating HR teams that have developed and implemented innovative strategies to foster a highly engaged workforce.

– Celebrating HR teams that have developed and implemented innovative strategies to foster a highly engaged workforce. Excellence in HR Tech Innovation and AI – Recognizing HR teams that are pioneering the use of cutting-edge technologies or AI-powered solutions to transform their operations.

– Recognizing HR teams that are pioneering the use of cutting-edge technologies or AI-powered solutions to transform their operations. Excellence in Talent Development (Learning and Growth) – Celebrating HR teams that are redefining how employees learn, through a deep commitment to forward-thinking development initiatives.

– Celebrating HR teams that are redefining how employees learn, through a deep commitment to forward-thinking development initiatives. Excellence in Talent Strategy – Honoring visionary HR teams that have designed and executed innovative talent strategies to deliver significant business impact for their organization.

– Honoring visionary HR teams that have designed and executed innovative talent strategies to deliver significant business impact for their organization. Team of the Year: Excellence in HR Transformation – Recognizing an HR Team that has successfully led a large-scale transformation that aligned with and delivered on business goals.



These new awards acknowledge HR teams committed to cultivating exceptional workplaces through HR strategies and practices. Employers with at least 500 employees are invited to nominate HR teams or initiatives that exemplify excellence in any of the seven categories. Additional information about the awards and entry process is available here. The deadline for submissions is Friday, June 6, 2025.





“For decades, HR Executive and HR Tech have celebrated the people and ideas transforming HR,” said Katherine Childress, Vice President, HR Community. “The new HR Icons Awards take that commitment even further, recognizing the HR teams turning vision into action. From building stronger cultures to advancing the latest AI-powered solutions, these are the teams driving meaningful change in today’s workplaces.”

The first-ever HR Icons Awards Evening will take place on Monday, September 15, at HR Tech 2025. The event will toast the winners of these inaugural awards, as well as the honorees of the Top HR Products, HR’s Rising Stars and the Top 100 HR Tech Influencers. To learn more or submit a nomination, visit https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com/awards.

About HR Executive

Established in 1987, HR Executive is the premier global media company covering strategic issues in HR. Part of the Arc network, HR Executive provides more than 175,000 subscribers with news, content and analysis of global HR trends. HR Executive is where HR professionals go when they need to know, providing in-depth coverage on all facets of human resource management, including recruiting, talent acquisition, compensation and benefits, learning and development, employment law, talent management, the latest technologies and more. Visit hrexecutive.com.

About HR Tech

HR Tech is the industry's premier event series showcasing breakthrough HR technologies, with its flagship U.S. conference serving as its cornerstone since 1997. HR Tech in the U.S. features the world's largest expo of innovative HR solutions, live product demonstrations and the industry’s preeminent startup competition. The HR Tech portfolio has expanded globally with additional annual events in Europe and Asia, creating a worldwide network of innovation hubs that shape the future of work.

HR Tech is part of the event arm of HR Executive, a prestigious global media company established in 1987 that delivers news, content and analysis of strategic HR trends to more than 220,000 subscribers worldwide. The synergy between the events and media channels enables the brands to create a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem that addresses all aspects of human resource management, establishing the organization as the definitive authority for visionary HR leaders. Visit www.HRTechConference.com to learn more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b982841b-f00e-4ecb-b272-aa250e44e149

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. A limited number of media and industry analyst passes are available for this event. To find out if you qualify, please reach out to the listed media contact. Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group 732-706-0123 ext. 703 kate@devonpr.com

HR Icons 2025 Introducing seven new awards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.