GXO and Revelyst Extend and Expand Their Partnership in The Netherlands

GXO to manage four additional brands in the Eindhoven site

New contract brings longstanding partnership to more than a decade

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. , (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the renewal and expansion of its partnership with Revelyst, a collective of brands that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies to fuel outdoor experiences. GXO will continue managing B2B and B2C logistics services, including picking, packing and managing returns out of its Eindhoven warehouse.

“We are proud to expand our partnership with Revelyst adding new brands and extending our partnership to more than a decade,” said Willem Veekens, Managing Director for GXO in Belgium, the Netherlands and Nordics. "Together, we will consolidate operations into a single warehouse to help our customer streamline their logistics operations while enhancing service levels for their consumers.”

GXO currently manages B2B and B2C retail logistics services, as well as returns services from a 28,000-square meter warehouse, dedicated to Revelyst operations for the Fox Racing, Bell Helmets, Giro Sport Design, CamelBak, and Blackburn brands. GXO also supports Revelyst in the UK and Singapore.

“GXO has proven to be a trusted partner for over ten years now – providing our company excellent services that enable our customers to enjoy their outdoor experiences at full potential, says Imma Campderros, Vicepresident Europe Finance and Operations at Revelyst. “We are looking forward to scaling up our partnership in the future.”

With the global sports industry continuing to grow and sports consumers representing one of the largest global demographics in sustainable purchasing (RetailX, 2024 ) , the demand for advanced logistics solutions is reaching unprecedented heights. GXO is leading the charge in this transformative journey with tailored and tech-enabled logistics solutions for over 30 brands in the sports sector worldwide, including comprehensive reverse logistics services.

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing an inclusive, world-class workplace for more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

