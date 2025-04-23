Katarína Brydone appointed Managing Director of Colliers in Czech Republic 

Leading industry expert to accelerate growth

LONDON, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers announced today the appointment of Katarína Brydone as the Managing Director (MD) of Colliers in the Czech Republic, effective 2 May 2025.

​Brydone will concentrate on driving overall growth and enhancing operational excellence within the Czech Republic business. She will collaborate closely with Monika Rajska-Wolińska, CEO of Colliers in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), to diversify the range of services provided to clients both locally and throughout the region.

​This appointment follows the announcement that Tewfik Sabongui is stepping down from Colliers after seven years of leading the Czech Republic business.

​Brydone brings 19 years of experience across a diverse range of commercial asset types and possesses cross-functional expertise in investment, leasing and tenant representation, property management, and building consultancy. She joins Colliers from Trigea Funds, where she served as Head of Asset Management. Previously, she spent 16 years in multiple roles at CBRE.

​Rajska-Wolińska commented: “I am delighted to have Katarína join the Czech Republic and wider CEE business at Colliers. Her proven track record in managing complex value-add asset management strategies across different asset classes and service lines, both in-house and client-facing, will strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional results."

​Davoud Amel-Azizpour, CEO, Colliers EMEA, said: “In partnership with our Czech Republic and CEE leadership teams, I look forward to seeing Katarína cultivate her strong client relationship ethos to create sustained growth and elevate our presence in the market.”

​Commenting on her appointment, Katarína Brydone said: “I am thrilled to become the MD of Colliers Czech Republic and utilise my expertise in working across a diverse range of services to create enhanced opportunities for our people and clients.”

​​Media Contact​:

​Anna Silkstone

​Head of Content, EMEA

​+44(0)7858 193057

​ Anna.silkstone@colliers.com

​​About​ Colliers

​​Colliers ​is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fuelled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With annual revenues exceeding $4.8 billion, a team of 23,000 professionals, and $99 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com , X @Colliers or LinkedIn .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/770eb27d-0e41-404f-bee7-a848d2f674ad

