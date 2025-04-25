Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Honored as India’s Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon at Sardar Patel Unity Awards 2025

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla receives the “Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon, and Endovascular Surgeon in India 2025” award from the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, at the Sardar Patel Unity Summit & Awards 2025. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla - the best neurosurgeon and spine surgeon in India Dr Rao the best Spine surgeon In India and Guntur Dr Rao the best stereotactic radiosurgeon in India, Guntur The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries.

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Honored as India’s Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon at Sardar Patel Unity Summit & Awards 2025

I am honored to receive this award. Our mission is to make world-class neurosurgical care accessible to all, and this recognition inspires us to keep advancing healthcare in India’s tier 3 cities.” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Topnotch Foundation has recognized Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder and Chief Neurosurgeon at Dr. Rao’s Hospital, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, as the “ Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon , and Endovascular Surgeon in India 2025 ” at the Sardar Patel Unity Summit & Awards. This prestigious event, held April 11, 2025, at the Marriott Resort & Spa, Goa, celebrated leaders driving transformative change in healthcare, education, and business across India.Recognizing Visionary Leadership in Indian HealthcareThe Sardar Patel Unity Summit & Awards 2025 convened India’s most influential professionals and changemakers. The event’s focus was to honor individuals and organizations demonstrating exceptional commitment to progress and unity, with a special emphasis on advancing India’s healthcare landscape.Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla’s journey is a testament to vision, expertise, and service. After extensive training and experience in minimally invasive neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, and endovascular techniques abroad—including a successful stint in the United States—Dr. Rao made a pivotal decision to return to India. Rather than pursue a lucrative international career, he established his practice in Guntur, a tier 3 city in Andhra Pradesh, with the aim of making world-class neurosurgical care accessible to underserved communities. Dr. Rao’s pioneering work has introduced advanced surgical techniques such as the BrainPath system, stereotactic radiosurgery, and endoscopic procedures to the region, dramatically improving patient outcomes and setting new standards for neurological care in India. His commitment to innovation, mentorship, and community health has transformed the lives of countless patients and inspired a new generation of medical professionals.Dr. Rao’s Hospital in Guntur stands as a beacon of excellence and innovation. Under Dr. Rao’s leadership, the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by a compassionate, highly skilled team. It is recognized not only for its advanced neurosurgical and neurological services—including minimally invasive brain and spine surgeries—but also for its patient-centric approach and commitment to continuous medical education. The hospital’s achievements, such as performing India’s first minimally invasive brain surgery with the BrainPath system, have put Guntur on the global map for neurosurgical innovation. By attracting patients from across India and abroad, Dr. Rao’s Hospital has redefined healthcare delivery in a tier 3 city, proving that world-class medical care and groundbreaking research can thrive outside metropolitan centers.Ceremony HighlightsThe event was graced by eminent dignitaries, including:Dr. Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of GoaHema Malini, Indian Film Actress and Member of ParliamentShripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy of IndiaPrakash Sulakhe Ji (Author), Guest of HonorAdv. Pawan Reley Ji, Advocate-On-Record, Supreme Court of India, Guest of HonorRupam Sharma, Managing Director, Trinity Corporate Suites, Guest of HonorDr. Josan Ranjjith (Author), Guest of HonorDr. Bipin Aarya Ji, Founder, ALM Groups, Guest of HonorAshish Mishra, Senior BJP Leader, Guest of HonorVinay Chaudhary, National Co-Incharge of Research & Policy, OBC Morcha BJP, Guest of HonorTheir presence underscored the importance of unity and innovation in shaping India’s future.Dr. Rao’s Impact: Transforming Lives through ExpertiseDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla was selected for his pioneering work in minimally invasive neurosurgery, spine surgery, and endovascular procedures. His innovative techniques and patient-centric approach have set new benchmarks for neurological care in India, significantly improving patient outcomes and making advanced treatments more accessible.“This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class neurosurgical care in India. I am grateful to my team, patients, and the Topnotch Foundation for this honor,” said Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla during the award ceremony.The Sardar Patel Unity Summit & Awards: A Platform for ProgressOrganized by Topnotch Foundation, the Sardar Patel Unity Summit & Awards is an annual event that brings together leaders from healthcare, education, and business to foster dialogue, collaboration, and recognition of outstanding contributions. This year’s summit highlighted the importance of securing India’s health and building networks for sustainable development.Driving Healthcare Innovation in Regional IndiaDr. Rao’s decision to return to Guntur, a tier 3 city, after an acclaimed international career, is a testament to his commitment to bridging the urban-rural healthcare divide. By introducing advanced neurosurgical techniques and building a world-class hospital in a non-metro region, he has ensured that patients from rural and semi-urban backgrounds have access to life-saving procedures that were once only available in metropolitan centers or abroad. His efforts have not only reduced the need for patients to travel long distances for specialized care but have also set a precedent for other healthcare professionals to invest their expertise in underserved regions.Community Engagement and EducationBeyond clinical excellence, Dr. Rao’s Hospital is deeply involved in community outreach and education. The hospital regularly organizes free health camps, awareness programs, and training workshops for local healthcare providers. These initiatives have empowered patients and medical professionals alike, fostering a culture of health literacy and continuous learning in the region.National and International RecognitionDr. Rao’s work has garnered attention both nationally and internationally. He has published extensively in peer-reviewed journals, delivered keynote addresses at major medical conferences, and collaborated with leading neurosurgeons worldwide. His hospital’s reputation for innovation and patient care has attracted patients not only from across India but also from neighboring countries, making Guntur a destination for advanced neurological care.The Future: Expanding Access and ExcellenceLooking ahead, Dr. Rao is committed to further expanding the hospital’s capabilities, introducing new technologies, and mentoring the next generation of neurosurgeons. His vision includes establishing research collaborations, expanding telemedicine services, and creating specialized training programs to address the unique healthcare challenges of rural and semi-urban India.About Topnotch FoundationTopnotch Foundation is dedicated to promoting excellence and innovation across key sectors in India. Through its flagship summits and awards, the Foundation inspires leaders to drive positive change and unity nationwide.For More InformationMedia Contact:Ritesh+91 9971423512ritesh@topnotchfoundation.com

Dr. Rao receives "Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon, & Endovascular Surgeon 2025" from CM Dr. Pramod Sawant at the Sardar Patel Unity Awards

