AI Super Apps and What Comes Next: A Glimpse into the Future at 36Kr’s 2025 AI Partner Conference

BEIJING, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, officially commenced its "2025 AI Partner Conference" themed "The Arrival of the Super App" on April 18 at the SMC Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center. As 36Kr’s flagship brand IP for AI-powered super applications and scenario-based innovation, the event brought together leading voices from academia and industry to explore cutting-edge developments in AI technology. Featured speakers included Dr. Zhiyi Liu, Researcher at the Qingyuan Research Institute of Shanghai Jiao Tong University and a leading AI scientist in China; Ji Zhaohui, Vice President of Marketing at AMD Greater China; Ruan Yu, Vice President of Baidu; Wan Weixing, Head of AI Product Technology at Qualcomm China; Chen Jufeng, CTO of Goofish; and Zhou Miao, Vice President of Software R&D at Dahua Technology.

Featuring two key segments, "The Arrival of the Super App " and "Who Is the Next Super App," 36Kr’s 2025 AI Partner Conference focused on identifying emerging dynamics in the AI era and exploring the boundless potential of next-generation AI-powered super applications. Three sessions under the “The Arrival of the Super App” theme, titled "Growing Up in the AI World," "Competing for Super Apps in 2025," and “Investor Roundtable,” examined new trends in AI super‑app development from both commercialization and investor perspectives. For the "Who Is the Next Super App" segment, 36Kr welcomed executives from leading companies across diverse industries, including TAL Education Group, Casiahand Robotics, and Hangzhou SuperACME Microelectronics, to share their insights on the topic of “AI+ Empowering Countless Industries.” These discussions highlighted innovation and breakthroughs across sectors, providing a valuable exchange of ideas to advance market-wide intelligent transformation.

36Kr also unveiled its "2025 AI-Native Application Innovation Cases" and "2025 AI Partner Innovation Awards" at the conference, recognizing outstanding AI application scenarios across both industrial and consumer domains, including intelligent manufacturing, smart customer service, content creation, enterprise management, smart office, security monitoring, intelligent marketing, and intelligent healthcare. With a focus on AI-native products and applications that boost efficiency, elevate quality, and drive industry transformation, these awards spotlight innovative AI applications that address real-world challenges and generate measurable value across various sectors, underscoring AI’s widespread adoption and seamless integration.

Building on the connections forged at its AI Partner Conference, 36Kr is committed to empowering the next wave of transformative AI companies in China. As the only media outlet to have conducted two in-depth interviews with DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng, 36Kr has a unique insight into the fundamentals of disruptive innovation. DeepSeek’s explosive rise underscored AI’s growing market influence and signaled a profound shift in public communication dynamics, marking an opportune moment for 36Kr to help build influential technology brands. In 2025, 36Kr will launch the "Disruptor Initiative," identifying forward-thinking enterprises with the potential to become disruptors and serving as their "fine-tuning partner" as they seek to replicate DeepSeek’s breakout success. By integrating global resources and bridging the strengths of both industry and academia, 36Kr will propel Chinese AI companies to new heights, ensuring that Chinese technology shines even brighter on the global stage.

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and the upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by a comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potential of China's New Economy.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.36kr.com.

