Port of Helsingborg Advances Digital Transformation with N4 Terminal Operating System, Reduces Rehandles by 50 Percent

Advancements further solidify the Port’s role as a leader in container trade

HELSINGBORG, Sweden, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Port of Helsingborg, Sweden's second largest container terminal, continues to advance its modernization initiatives using the N4 Terminal Operating System (TOS) from Kaleris, a leading provider of supply chain execution solutions. Over the past 1.5 years, the Port has achieved significant improvements in productivity, streamlined operational planning, reduce bottlenecks and enhanced overall terminal handling efficiency.

As one of the leading ports in Northern Europe, the Port of Helsingborg handles approximately 275,000 TEU by sea and 25,000 TEU by rail annually. The adoption of N4 marks a major leap forward in its goal of becoming the most modern container terminal in the Nordic region by optimizing existing areas and investing in innovative technology that increases capacity and improves sustainability.

“The static yard planning solution we had been using was limiting our operational effectiveness. It offered almost no possibility of changing the yard layout easily. Over time, this lack of flexibility led to reduced yard capacity," said Sanjin Redzepagic, CIO of the Port of Helsingborg. “The Port also lacked a complete picture of its operational data, which is essential information for evaluating how to accelerate efficiency and sustainability goals.”

The transition to N4 revolutionized the terminal's operations. "With N4, we can dynamically change the yard layout and parameters to increase our capacity within our existing area by up to 30 percent," continued Sanjin. "In addition, the Berth Window Management Vessel Planning feature allows us to handle containers much more efficiently by digitizing our berth plan. We used it to decrease the number of container rehandles for vessel loading by 50 percent, improving our efficiency and reducing fuel consumption,” said Sanjin.

The Port of Helsingborg also achieved an 8 percent increase in Gross Moves Per Hour (GMPH), with N4’s robust data analytics and reporting capabilities serving as a key contributor. The Port’s team uses the new level of vessel visit detail now available to them to analyze operational trends and apply these data insights for continuous improvement.

Given the magnitude of the operational change, it was important for the Port of Helsingborg to have a reliable partner. "We gained both a powerful new technology system and a partnership with Kaleris that will energize our future modernization developments," said Sanjin. "By 2035, we will be Sweden's most efficient port, with the industry's most satisfied customers and employees.”

“During implementation, we encountered several challenges, all of which were overcome thanks to exemplary teamwork and the willingness of both teams to dedicate the necessary effort to ensure the project's success,” said Molly Harrison, Chief Operating Officer at Kaleris. “The dedication, commitment, and teamwork displayed in this project by both the Port of Helsingborg and Kaleris was truly inspiring. Together, we’ve laid the foundation for the Port’s continued success.”

About the Port of Helsingborg

The Port of Helsingborg is the second-largest container port in Sweden and one of the leading ports in Northern Europe They handle around 275,000 TEU* by sea and 25,000 TEU* by rail yearly. With efficient transport solutions by railway, road, and sea, day and night, all year round, the Port of Helsingborg provides unique infrastructural opportunities for shipping companies, conveyors, and forwarding agents.



About Kaleris

Kaleris serves over 650 companies across 80 countries to enhance mission-critical supply chain operations. Our advanced execution software automates manual processes, transforming them into efficient workflows while providing comprehensive visibility. Our customers rely on our industry-leading terminal, transportation, and yard solutions to save time, reduce costs, and accelerate productivity. For more information, visit our website at www.kaleris.com.



