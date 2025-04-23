The Hellenic Initiative Canada partners with Ecogenia to scale its Youth Climate Corps on Mt. Olympus

TORONTO and ATHENS, Greece, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hellenic Initiative (THI) Canada and Ecogenia are proud to announce a strategic partnership to support Ecogenia’s next service project on Mt. Olympus. This landmark initiative, running from June 10 to September 12, 2025, will engage young people in sustainable forest management, wildfire disaster prevention, and local climate resilience efforts.

The support from THI Canada marks a critical milestone in Ecogenia’s mission to scale its Youth Climate Corps model, the first of its kind in Greece. By mobilizing young people in environmental service, this partnership will enhance ecological restoration efforts, mitigate wildfire risks, and strengthen the local community’s ability to adapt to climate change.

"We are deeply humbled and honored by The Hellenic Initiative Canada's trust in Ecogenia’s vision. This partnership underscores the power of collective action in addressing the urgent challenges posed by climate change while providing Greek youth with meaningful opportunities to serve their country and environment," said Erika Spagakou, Ecogenia’s Co-founder.

Through hands-on service, training, and community engagement, participants in the Youth Climate Corps will contribute to proactive forest management strategies, including fuel reduction, firebreak maintenance, patrolling and sustainable tourism support. By working closely with local authorities and environmental experts, including the Pieria Forestry Service, the Ministry of Environment and Energy and the Dion-Olympus Municipality, this initiative aims to set a precedent for a scalable national model of youth-led climate action.

“The Hellenic Initiative Canada is proud to support Ecogenia’s pioneering work in creating sustainable and impactful opportunities for young people in Greece. This program embodies our commitment to empower youth and to foster resilience, innovation, and environmental stewardship,” said Alexander Georgiadis, Co-President of THI Canada.

Mr. Georgiadis also thanks Ancestors of Tomorrow Fund Co-founders Jackie and Chrisoula Mirkopoulos for their generous support of Ecogenia’s mission. “We believe that by bridging the gap between young people and resources, we can foster a regenerative future of positive impact,” said Jackie Mirkopoulos.

This collaboration not only advances Ecogenia’s core mission but also strengthens the broader movement toward a sustainable and climate-resilient Greece.

For more information about Ecogenia and the Youth Climate Corps, visit [ www.ecogenia.org ].

About THI Canada

Founded in 2016, THI Canada is a charitable, non-profit organization registered in Canada to support programs in Greece and Cyprus that: serve vulnerable populations, relieve poverty and promote health care; target youth empowerment, education and training; protect the environment and support environmentally sustainable and regenerative initiatives.

About Ecogenia

Founded in 2021, Ecogenia is building the first-of-its-kind youth climate corps in Greece, mobilizing youth to lead localized climate action and community development. The organization’s goal is to create a national youth corps, offering young people opportunities for paid service terms, enabling them to contribute to a more resilient and sustainable society.

Media Contact:

info@thehellenicinitiative.ca

Communications@ecogenia.gr



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51daf915-c67e-4d9e-8d12-7ff05b63d039

Building a greener future, together. The Hellenic Initiative Canada and Ecogenia join forces to empower youth and restore Greece’s natural landscapes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.