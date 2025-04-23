AFL Gather Round 2025 delivers record tourism results for South Australia

AFL Gather Round 2025 has delivered a blockbuster boost to South Australia’s visitor economy, with record-breaking crowds, festival attendance, and the greatest ever number of rooms occupied and revenue generated for Adelaide hotels.

The Friday night of AFL Gather Round 2025, 11 April, was the strongest night ever for hotel rooms occupied and revenue across greater metropolitan Adelaide, with 10,669 rooms occupied, generating revenue of $4.8 million.

Latest data by STR, a global leader in hospitality data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights, shows the Thursday to Saturday night of AFL Gather Round recorded an average occupancy of 93%, average rooms occupied of 10,587, and average revenue of $3.7 million each night.

This surpasses AFL Gather Round 2024, with occupancy up 6% on last year’s 87% average, rooms nights occupied up 12% on the 9,419 average, and revenue up 25% on the $3.7 million average.

AFL Gather Round 2025 results AFL Gather Round 2024 results Thursday, 10 April – 94% occupancy Thursday, 4 April– 86% occupancy Friday, 11 April – 94% occupancy Friday, 5 April – 88% occupancy Saturday, 12 April – 92% occupancy Saturday, 6 April – 88% occupancy Average – 93% occupancy Average – 87% occupancy

During AFL Gather Round, both West Beach Holiday Park and The Retreat reported its sites operated at full capacity, hosting over 3,000 guests – the vast majority in Adelaide specifically for the event.

Initial data validates forecasts that the AFL Gather Round week was Adelaide Airport's busiest week on record with approximately 200,000 people flying in and out of Adelaide, eclipsing the previous record of 182,000 set during Gather Round 2023.

Airlines operated more than 90 additional domestic flights in the lead up to AFL Gather Round when compared with March with 1,107 flights last week.

A total of 269,506 fans attended the nine AFL football matches across the State, cementing AFL Gather Round as one of the nation’s most engaging events.

The Footy Festival was bigger and better than ever drawing 118,543 visitors over four days – an increase of 17% on last year.

The Barossa region made its Gather Round debut in spectacular fashion, with Barossa Park hosting two AFL matches and thousands of fans. The newly completed $45.7 million Barossa Park precinct became a hub of sporting and community activity, featuring state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated Live Site on the second oval.

The Bounce Around the Barossa hop-on hop-off bus service transported almost 4,000 passengers to more than 45 local businesses, wineries, and townships across the region.

The Norwood Food and Wine Festival attracted more than 90,000 people, transforming The Parade into a vibrant celebration of South Australian food, wine, drink, and live entertainment, headlined by ARIA Award-winning band Birds of Tokyo.

Featuring more than 50 local traders, pop-up bars, and leading South Australian wineries, breweries, and distilleries, the festival was a highlight of the weekend.

AFL games were broadcast live on big screens throughout the precinct, allowing fans to soak up the festival atmosphere while keeping up with the on-field action.

Quotes

Attributable to Acting Minister for Tourism Andrea Michaels

In South Australia, we host major events like nowhere else and many visitors here for AFL Gather Round 2025 have experienced that for themselves.

With more than 269,000 fans at matches and record-breaking festival attendance, the event has delivered a significant boost to our state including the highest ever number of rooms booked in Adelaide.

Gather Round is about more than just footy – it’s an opportunity to showcase our regions, our hospitality, and our world-class food and wine to visitors from across the country with many of those operators being small businesses who have benefited significantly from the influx of people coming into South Australia.

The success of this year’s event, including the incredible turnout at the Norwood Food and Wine Festival and the debut of the Barossa as a host region, demonstrates the power of major events to drive jobs, investment, and pride in South Australia.

The Norwood Food and Wine Festival and Bounce Around the Barossa hop-on hop-off service have given festivalgoers a taste of our state’s hospitality and inspired many to explore our regions further.

This is exactly why we invest in major events that bring people to our State and drive dollars into our local economy.

Attributable to Barossa Mayor Bim Lange

The inclusion of the Barossa in Gather Round 2025 has been a fantastic opportunity for our region.

The Bounce Around the Barossa service made it easy for thousands of visitors to experience our world-renowned wine, food, and scenery.

We’ve seen a real buzz in our towns and a genuine sense of excitement from both locals and visitors, plus it’s provided a great economic boost for our regional economy.

Attributable to Duncan Welgemoed, Africola founder

This year’s Norwood Food and Wine Festival was a massive success for traders.

The energy on The Parade was incredible, with locals and visitors enjoying the renowned South Australian hospitality.

This event that truly showcases the creativity and passion of our local producers and chefs, and I’m proud to be part of it.

Attributable to Kate Andersen, Chief Executive Officer West Beach Parks

The state government’s ongoing efforts to attract premium events continue to deliver benefits for tourism operators like us. Gather Round was a standout success, and we’re proud to be part of that story.

Last weekend was a clear demonstration of how major events are delivering real tourism outcomes for South Australia.

Approximately 40% of our guests came from interstate – many from Victoria – highlighting the national draw of Gather Round and its positive impact on visitation to West Beach Parks.

April is shaping up to be our busiest month on record, thanks to the combined impact of Gather Round, Easter, and the upcoming Anzac Day long weekend.