Special Cultural Experience in Kamakura, Japan - Where the Spirit of Bushido Still Lives On

Featuring Naginata Practice, a 1-day Kogei Tour of Kamakura Traditional Crafts, Meditative Calligraphy, Table-Style Tea Ceremony, and Kamakura Astrology.

KAMAKURA CITY, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In spring 2025, Ichirindou Inc. (CEO: Mayumi Inagaki, Headquarters: Kamakura, Kanagawa) has launched the "Japanese Cultural Experience Kamakura" project as part of its inbound tourism initiatives. The program offers unique experiences traditional to Kamakura, a city known for Zen and handmade crafts, that once was the capital of Japan.

Among the offerings are a beachside naginata martial arts lesson taught by a national champion, a full-day tour focused on crafts led by a local guide, a tea ceremony designed in table-style that allows to be practiced overseas, a calligraphy session emphasizing Zen principles, and an astrology session combining Eastern and Western philosophies.

Naginata Experience

https://kamakura-experience.jp/experience/naginata/

This activity is led by Reiho Sato, former naginata national champion and a seasoned teacher with 25 years of experience, who is also active as a personal trainer in traditional Japanese posture and movement wearing kimono. The naginata wooden sword is more than two meters long. The use of the body is key; using the weight of the naginata well, swinging it without adding force leads to adjusting the balance of the torso and controlling the breathing, which naturally leads to a meditative state.

After changing into the traditional wear hakama (optional), participants practice on the Yuigahama beach in Kamakura. The fundamentals, from the basic grip to full swings, are taught while feeling the seabreeze. The exhilaration of swinging the naginata at the shout of "men!" is a one-of-a-kind experience.

After the session, participants visit scenic photo spots around the Hase/Yuigahama area in Kamakura, where ancient shrines and temples still remain. The program concludes with a moment of repose with a cup of matcha prepared in the samurai traditional Yabunouchi-style tea ceremony. Total duration: 2.5 hours.

1-day Kamakura Kogei Tour

https://kamakura-experience.jp/experience/1day-kamakura-study-tour/

This tour, curated by local native Takumi Ikeda - who has experience working aboard Greek cruise ships and at luxury hotels in Japan - is centered on traditional crafts. Participants can try their hand at making Kamakurabori, a craft with nearly 800 years of history said to have its roots in Buddhist statues and ritual utensils used in Zen temples. Kamakurabori remain integral to daily life not only as pieces of art, but also as tableware, trays, and tea ceremony utensils. The tour also explores fascinating back alleys - which from the 20th century have attracted great writers and continue to attract attention as a setting for animation, film, and TV - as well as an art gallery dedicated to a prominent Japanese pasteboard artist whose work evokes nostalgic scenes of Japan, and other hidden gems found from the unique perspective of the locals.

Mindfulness Tea Ceremony -from Tradition to Table Home-

https://kamakura-experience.jp/experience/sado_way_of_tea/

Based on the concept of a “tea ceremony experience that can be enjoyed even after returning home,” this program practices table-style tea ceremony. Through the traditional Japanese culture of chanoyu way of tea, participants can have a mindful moment that engages the five senses. Experiencing a tea gathering as a guest, practicing the temae tea preparation, and holding a mini tea gathering where participants prepare their own tea, are the three parts of this program, which provides an opportunity to learn a mindset that can be applied in daily life. A special lesson in Kamakura, that can be applied for life after returning home.

A Meditative Calligraphy Experience

https://kamakura-experience.jp/experience/shodo/

About 800 years ago, Kamakura greatly contributed to the development of Zen. In Zen teachings, the present moment and the state of mind are considered to be everything. The same is said in calligraphy, where the brush is believed to reflect one’s inner self, as expressed in the phrase, “the brush does not lie.”

If the mind is calm, composed, and the awareness is clear, that will be reflected in the movement of the brush. On the other hand, if the mind is disturbed or anxious, no matter how skilled one may be, that will show through in the brushstrokes.

This program offers an experience of facing oneself through the very act of holding the brush.

Kamakura Horoscope: A Fusion of East & West

https://kamakura-experience.jp/experience/astrology/

Experience a new type of Western astrology experience, “Astro-Kinesiology” in the historical city of Kamakura. This method combines Western astrology with Applied Kinesiology, an alternative medicine that uses muscle testing, and provides a way of self-exploration that draws on the wisdom of both the body and the stars. Through a personal session using a horoscope and muscle testing, it aims to interpret unconscious patterns, emotional blocks, and energy imbalances, and to bring balance to the mind, body, and spirit. Like in a meditation session, this practice may lead one to feel that “the answers lie within oneself”.

Japanese Cultural Experience Kamakura Overview

With the aim to deepen understanding and interest in traditional Japanese life and culture, the Japanese Cultural Experience Kamakura was established in 2025. Based in Kamakura, an ancient capital, it operates to support travelers seeking genuine and unique experiences.

Website: https://kamakura-experience.jp

