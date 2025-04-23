Deputy President Paul Mashatile virtually addresses high-level Budget 2025 Roundtable hosted by Financial and Fiscal Commission, 23 Apr

In his capacity as Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee tasked with overseeing the processes around 2025 Budget and Fiscal Framework, Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Wednesday, 23 April 2025, virtually address a high-level Budget 2025 Roundtable convened by the Financial and Fiscal Commission of South Africa (FFC) in Cape Town, Western Cape Province.

Held under the theme: “Charting Fiscal Pathways: Collaborative Action for Equitable Growth and FFC Recommendation”, the discussion will centre around fiscal planning that is inclusive and in line with Government's priorities of addressing the challenges of poverty, unemployment, and inequality.

In particular, having gone through the first step of passing the 2025 Budget in Parliament with a simple majority, the FFC 2025 Budget Roundtable will now chart the pathway towards the second stage of passing the Division of Revenue Bill, and the Appropriation Bill in May and June respectively, as determined by the Money Bills and Related Matters Act No.9 of 2009.

The Financial and Fiscal Commission is an independent, objective and impartial constitutional advisory institution which acts as a consultative body that makes recommendations and gives advice to Parliament, Provincial Legislatures, Local Government and other Organs of State on the equitable division of revenue among the three spheres of Government and on any other financial and fiscal matters in terms of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

In this regard, Deputy President Mashatile has said “the budget process and division of revenue must be governed by principles of equity, equality and non-discrimination, where public allocations are fair, just and available to all citizens.”

Details of the virtual address are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 23 April 2025

Time: 10h30 (Programme starts at 10h00)

Venue: FFC Offices, 33 Heerengracht Street, Foreshore, Cape Town.

Link:

Livestream: @PresidencyZA

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 195 8840

#GovZAUpdates