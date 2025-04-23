Del Mar Energy Breaks New Ground in Oil Recovery with Game-Changing Nano-Chemical Technology

Del Mar Energy Inc. is an international industrial holding company officially registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Del Mar Energy Inc. is an international industrial holding company officially registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Del Mar Energy Inc. is an international industrial holding company officially registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Houston, Texas – 04 23, 2025 – Del Mar Energy Inc. has unveiled a breakthrough in oil recovery technology that could reshape the future of the energy industry.

This is more than just a technological advance, it represents a change in mindset — one that values precision, sustainability, and respect for the resources we extract.” — A Spokesperson for Del Mar Energy

TEXAS, DALLAS, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The innovation, known as Thermal-Stimulated Nano-Chemical Recovery (TSNCR), is a new method that significantly increases oil extraction rates while reducing environmental impact. Unlike traditional approaches that rely on high-pressure fracturing, TSNCR uses controlled heat and engineered nanoparticles to gently stimulate oil flow from hard-to-reach rock formations. The process avoids damaging the geological structure and minimizes water consumption, a frequent criticism of many oil recovery methods.“We’re not forcing the earth to give up its resources. We’re working with it,” said Dr. Raymond Foster, lead developer of the TSNCR method.At its core, the technique applies heat between 95°C and 105°C to a targeted reservoir area, releasing specially engineered nanoparticles made of modified metal oxides. Stabilized with biopolymers such as chitosan, these particles trigger chemical reactions that reduce the tension between oil and water, allowing crude to flow freely.Proven Results at the Permian BasinField testing at Texas’s Permian Basin delivered remarkable results:Oil recovery rates jumped by 38% compared to traditional wellsWater usage fell by 31%, thanks to the efficiency of the processResidual oil saturation dropped from 32% to 19%Nanoparticle residue levels remained well below EPA safety thresholdsMoreover, the process supports self-sustaining micro reactions that release additional energy, making the method efficient and scalable. Heavy hydrocarbons like resins and asphaltenes are chemically transformed into lighter, more mobile compounds, simplifying extraction and improving flow.Global RecognitionThe method’s success has not gone unnoticed. In 2025, Dr. Foster received the Global Energy Frontier Prize, a $5 million award honoring innovation with real-world impact. The international scientific community praised the technology’s balance between performance and environmental stewardship.Next Steps: Implementation Across the U.S.Following its success in Texas, Del Mar Energy has begun rolling out the TSNCR method across Alaska and New Mexico pilot sites. According to the company, this is only the beginning.“This is more than just a technological advance,” said a spokesperson for Del Mar Energy.“It represents a change in mindset — one that values precision, sustainability, and respect for the resources we extract.”About Del Mar Energy Inc.Del Mar Energy is a U.S.-based energy solutions provider committed to advancing sustainable, science-backed approaches to oil and gas production. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, the company is leading a new era in resource management.For further information, interviews, or access to technical documentation, please contact:📧 support@dmenergy.biz📞 +1 (940) 202-0502🌐 dmenergy.bizFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/delmarenergyinc Twitter : https://x.com/del_mar_energy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.