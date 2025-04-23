Natural Fashion Alchemy from California Cloth Foundry and Gaia Herbs’ Wear Your Wellness collaboration

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Cloth Foundry, a pioneer of natural fashion, is thrilled to announce their second collaboration with Gaia Herbs, a leader in organic medicinals. Together they have created a first-of-its-kind Sleep Set, in artisanal poppy, redefining luxury as an experience of holistic health to Wear Your Wellness™.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Following the success of their first collaboration, the Organic Black Elderberry Hoodie, as seen on Gisele*, this sleep set is destined to become a Healthy Wardrobe staple.

California Cloth Foundry and Gaia Herbs, both known for their steadfast use of only natural and non-toxic ingredients, wrap the wearer in wellness. This apparel partnership is made by CCF, in Collaboration with Nature, and infused with Gaia Herbs’ botanicals, highlighting the potential for clothing to be a medicinal tool for a holistic healthy lifestyle.

Their new project, the Valerian Sleep Set, is dyed with Gaia-Grown™ USDA certified organic Valerian and California Poppy botanicals traditionally used for relaxation and sleep support and found in Gaia Herbs’ sleep formulas. This extra-soft set is made from California Cloth Foundry’s (CCF) USDA Organic and unbleached cotton jersey fabric.

After concept, then cutting & sewing in Los Angeles, CCF made a number of potent large-batch tea baths with Gaia Herbs’ dried Valerian and California Poppy in order to create this artisanal hue. Adjusting for warmth and depth of color, they added magical mineral mordants and USDA certified regenerative-grown organic marigolds, then dyed and printed this limited edition of two hundred sets with the botanical liquid reduction.

Because our skin absorbs what we put on it, CCF chooses only healthy natural ingredients. All of their fabrics, colors and textile treatments are always non-toxic, petrochemical-free, clean and green. Valerian and California Poppy, celebrated for their healing properties and a staple in traditional medicine, are at the heart of this creation. Infusing California Cloth Foundry-made fabric with Gaia Herbs soothes the soul and our nervous system with their medicinal properties**.

So wrap yourself in wellness with a naturally sustainable Valerian Sleep Set from California Cloth Foundry x Gaia Herbs, and let the power of nature transform your wellbeing inside and out.

About Gaia Herbs®

Gaia Herbs is an herbal supplements company who grows most of their own herbs on their 270+ acres of Regenerative Organic Certified™ land in Western North Carolina. Anything they don’t grow themselves, they source from partners around the world who share their high standards. Their team of experts including herbalists, farmers, sourcing partners, scientists, and doctors are dedicated to crafting the finest herbal supplements on earth.

About California Cloth Foundry®

California Cloth Foundry coined the phrase natural fashion to describe their alchemy in regenerative textiles and apparel. Based in California, their purpose is to push the boundaries of fashion, by wrapping everyone in nature and proving that it is fully possible to make A Healthy Wardrobe® In Collaboration with Nature® solely from plants, minerals and proteins and without fossil fuels derived ingredients.

CCF Founder

Lydia Wendt is the Founder and Design Director. From her 25+ years of industry expertise, California Cloth Foundry Inc was born. Cutting her teeth on New York’s Fashion Industry; she attended the Fashion Institute of Technology before working on 7th Avenue for designers and brands including Tom Ford for Perry Ellis America, Calvin Klein, Bloomingdales, and Jones New York. Before founding CCF in 2014, she helped produce The Fibershed x North Face Backyard Project and was a member of the faculty of the Academy of Art University’s internationally recognized fashion department, where she taught graduate and undergraduate courses in sustainable fashion and textile design. Her past work informs and guides CCF’s design process, values and mission: to reverse fashion’s ‘race to the bottom’ of apparel quality, health, ethics, and environment by reformulating its supply chain green; in collaboration with nature for the health of the planet, and the beauty that natural fashion & textiles contribute to it, and the future of her two daughters.

* “Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed...” in our Gaia Herbs Elderberry Hoodie, can be seen in the DailyMail by Alesia Stanford, Feb.16.2024 photo ©Backgrid/MEGA

