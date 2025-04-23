Competing for Rogers $1M Prize: Top Performers from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent
TORONTO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:
- Vocal group HEAVEN’S SOUND (Toronto, ON) blew everyone away with their pitch-perfect harmonies, turning their CGT performance into a powerful celebration of gospel music.
- FRANK MOYO (Toronto, ON) surprised his unsuspecting grandmother with a beautiful performance of an original song, dedicated to her, earning him a standing ovation.
- HUNISH PARMAR (Saskatoon, SK) wowed the judges with a breathtaking, gravity-defying performance on aerial straps.
- ALISTAIR OGDEN (Port Moody, BC) showcased his clever stand-up routine, winning over the audience with his relatable humour and impeccable timing.
- Mathematician MIKAEL TAIEB (Kleinburg, ON) brought math to life through a captivating performance using Magic Cubes, turning complex concepts into a visual spectacle.
- JOEY ARRIGO (Toronto, ON) delivered a breathtaking performance that blended dance and emotion seamlessly, moving the entire audience and leaving the judges visibly touched.
Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada’s Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M (plus $50 from Howie Mandel) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totaling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.
Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, April 22)
HEAVEN’S SOUND – Vocal Group
Toronto, ON
Check Out HEAVEN’S SOUND’s Performance
FRANK MOYO – Singer/Musician
Toronto, ON
Check Out FRANK MOYO’s Performance
HUNISH PARMAR – Variety
Saskatoon, SK
Check Out HUNISH PARMAR’s Performance
THE SECRET – Magic
Toronto, ON
Check Out THE SECRET’s Performance
ALISTAIR OGDEN – Comedy
Port Moody, BC
Check Out ALISTAIR OGDEN’s Performance
MIKAEL TAIEB – Variety
Kleinburg, ON
Check Out MIKAEL TAIEB’s Performance
SAINT STELLA – Variety
Toronto, ON
MARCOS AND MARCEL – Variety
Georgia, USA
JOEY ARRIGO – Dance
Toronto, ON
Check Out JOEY ARRIGO’s Performance
**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 29)
WHYTE WHYNE AND YOUNG RIESLING – Variety
Toronto, ON
JULIANNA MOORE – Singer/Musician
St. Lazare, MB
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
BADUNKAFUNK – Singer/Musician
Norfolk County, ON
AVA VAL – Comedy
Whitby, ON
SANDRINE & ROBIN – Dance
Granby, QC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
FORBIDDEN NIGHTS – Variety
London, UK
FUNKYVERSE – Dance
Toronto, ON
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
