Daleview Care Center Hit with ‘Never Event’ Bedsore Lawsuit

Index No. 60802672025/Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of Nassau

Greg Vigna advocates for patients with severe hospital-acquired bedsores caused by neglect and lack of proper wound care

From my vantage point, we are seeing a significant increase in serious hospital acquired bedsores.” — Greg Vigna, MD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We represent those who have hospital acquired Stage III or Stage IV bedsores that are discharged to nursing homes without being offered the standard of care recommended by Wound Healing Society Guidelines. Early flap closure is required to prevent malnutrition, chronic infection, sepsis, and death,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national decubitus ulcer attorney.

The National Quality Forum considers the following ‘Never Events’:

“Any Stage III, Stage IV, and unstageable pressure ulcer acquired after admission/presentation to a healthcare setting… Patient death or serious injury associated with the use of physical restraints… while being cared for in a healthcare setting...”

National Quality Forum, List of Serious Reportable Events: https://www.qualityforum.org/Topics/SREs/List_of_SREs.aspx

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, spinal cord injury physician, and national bedsore attorney states, “Nursing homes provide care for those who are dependent on repositioning to prevent Stage III or Stage IV decubitus ulcers. From my experience leading a wound care program where we provided myocutaneous flaps at a long-term acute care hospital, when a nursing home has one serious bedsore, there is a good chance there may be more. Prevention is paramount and requires adequate staffing, education of nursing staff and other caregivers, repositioning every two hours when in bed, assisted pressure relief when in a wheelchair every 10 to 15 minutes, and accountability.”

What is the prognosis for Stage IV pelvic decubitus ulcers with osteomyelitis who do not undergo flap closure?

“Among patients with decubitus-related osteomyelitis who did not undergo myocutaneous flapping, outcomes were generally poor regardless of treatment, and not significantly improved with prolonged antibiotics,” states Laura Damioli, MD.

Read Dr. Damioli’s article: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/20499361231196664

Dr. Vigna states, “From my vantage point, we are seeing a significant increase in serious hospital acquired bedsores. Private equity interest in hospitals and nursing homes may be causative to what I see as a national epidemic, as financial resources are being diverted away from the bedside, where educated, trained, and reliable caregivers are needed.”

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, is a national malpractice attorney and an expert in wound care. He is available for legal consultation for families and patients who have suffered decubitus ulcers due to poor nursing care at hospitals, nursing homes, or assisted living facilities. The Vigna Law Group, along with Ben C. Martin, Esq., of the Martin Law Group, a Dallas, Texas national pharmaceutical injury law firm, jointly prosecute hospital and nursing home neglect cases that result in bedsores nationwide.

To learn more, visit the Decubitus Ulcer Help Desk.

Read more: https://vignalawgroup.com/decubitus-ulcers-guide/

