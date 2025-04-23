Mercer Hoteles Expands Its Legacy with Two New Historic Properties: Mercer Plaza Sevilla and Mercer Residences Sevilla

Mercer Hoteles Logo Mercer Plaza Hotel Sevilla Terrace Mercer Plaza Hotel Sevilla Suite Mercer Residences Sevilla Patio Mercer Residences Sevilla Accommodations

Mercer Hoteles, Spain’s esteemed boutique hotel group, debuted two luxury properties in the heart of Seville: Mercer Plaza Sevilla and Mercer Residences Sevilla

SEVILLA, SPAIN, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mercer Hoteles, Spain’s esteemed boutique hotel group known for transforming culturally significant buildings into refined five-star retreats, debuted two luxury properties in the heart of Seville: Mercer Plaza Sevilla in July 2024 and Mercer Residences Sevilla in December 2024. Each property is a distinct expression of the city’s layered architectural and aristocratic past, brought back to life through meticulous restoration and Mercer’s hallmark blend of discreet service and historical authenticity.This strategic dual opening expands Mercer Hoteles’ footprint in Seville and reinforces its mission to offer immersive luxury experiences in some of Spain’s most iconic urban landscapes.Mercer Plaza Sevilla: A Grand Luxury Landmark in the City’s Civic HeartOverlooking the stately Plaza de San Francisco and directly facing Seville’s City Hall, Mercer Plaza Sevilla, which debuted in July 2024, comprises two early 20th-century buildings - originally bourgeois residences - now transformed into a 25-suite grand luxury hotel.Designed by prominent local architects Juan de Talavera Heredia (1914) and José Espiau y Muñoz (1912), the buildings blend Baroque, Mudejar, and Gothic influences. Original architectural features include a central glass-covered courtyard, early 20th-century Sevillian tiles, Plateresque details, and a beautifully preserved staircase. Notably, during restoration, a third-century Roman wall was unearthed and now anchors the hotel’s courtyard as a tribute to Seville’s ancient heritage.Mercer Plaza Sevilla combines historical elegance with modern indulgence. Its rooftop hosts a plunge pool exclusive for hotel guests, while the solarium and Terrace 1912 bar is open to the public for stunning panoramic views over the Andalusian capital. The Bar Plaza restaurant offers locally rooted cuisine with Andalusian flavors, and suites feature natural materials, serene color palettes, and understated refinement.Mercer Residences Sevilla: A Palace Reborn for Modern LuxuryMercer Residences Sevilla is the hospitality group’s latest development in Seville, which debuted in December 2024. Set in a meticulously restored 17th-century palace once home to the Marquises of Nervión, Mercer Residences introduces a new concept of luxury accommodation: 26 private suites offering the residential comforts of home with five-star hospitality. Located in the city’s ‘Casco Antiguo,’ mere steps from Las Setas and a short walk from the Giralda and Seville Cathedral, the residence is surrounded by the city’s most vibrant culinary and cultural scenes.Designed by Padilla Nicás Arquitectos, the palace reflects its noble heritage with preserved Baroque features—checkerboard marble floors, Corinthian columns, a grand staircase, mahogany doors, and bronze 19th-century fittings—alongside modern amenities and refined interiors. A small private chapel and Mozarabic mosaic walls add to its unique character.The flagship Suite Marquesa, once the private quarters of the Marchioness of Nervión, offers an immersive journey into Sevillian aristocracy, with frescoed ceilings, original flooring, and romantic courtyard views.All suites include a kitchenette, minibar, Nespresso machine, curated tea selection, rain shower, plush bathrobes and slippers, and luxury toiletries. Guests can choose from five categories: Superior, Duplex, Deluxe Suite, Mercer Suite, and Suite Marquesa.Rates for suites at Mercer Residences Sevilla start at $227 per night, while rooms at Mercer Plaza Sevilla start at $312. For more information, visit www.mercerhoteles.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.