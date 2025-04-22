Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates TechTarget on Behalf of Shareholders Who Incurred Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) or any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose information to investors.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On December 6, 2024, TechTarget announced that its previously issued financial statements, including those incorporated in the Company's Registration Statement and pertaining to the Informa Tech Digital Businesses of Informa PLC, should no longer be relied upon and were being restated due to the identification of certain errors. Following this news, the price of TechTarget's stock experienced a significant decline, adversely impacting investors. Subsequently, on March 31, 2025, TechTarget further revealed that it was unable to timely file its 2024 Annual Report as it continued to evaluate technical accounting matters associated with its combination with the Informa Tech Digital Businesses. Following this second disclosure, TechTarget's stock price declined further.

