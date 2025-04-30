Revolutionizing Business Funding 911 Money Now Offers Swift Financial Solutions

911 Money Now logo

911 Money Now Announces Alternative Funding Solution for Businesses When Traditional Banks Decline

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 911 Money Now offers business funding with same-day approval for qualified applicants throughout the United States and Canada.

911 Money Now announces its alternative funding solution for businesses seeking capital when traditional banking options are unavailable. The company provides quick approvals and same-day funding of up to $5 million sourced from private equity on Wall Street.

Businesses qualify by meeting straightforward criteria: three or more months in operation, an active business bank account, minimum monthly revenue of $20,000 averaged over the previous three months, and a minimum credit score of 500.

"Our funding solution operates outside of traditional banking limitations, providing capital when time constraints make conventional financing impractical," states founder David Hirschfield.

The service addresses funding needs for various business types including medical and dental practices, electrical contractors, general contractors, nightclub and bar owners, restaurant operators, and auto repair shops.

Businesses throughout the United States and Canada can access this funding with no impact on credit scores. Applications can be submitted via phone at 760-899-3899 or through the online application portal at 911MoneyNow.com.

911 Money Now provides support services seven days a week for businesses seeking emergency funding solutions.



ABOUT 911 MONEY NOW:

911 Money Now delivers alternative business funding solutions sourced from private equity on Wall Street. The company specializes in providing quick approvals and same-day funding for businesses throughout the United States and Canada.

Legal Disclaimer:

