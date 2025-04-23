Concourse Federal Group, LLC Launches new Version of Software: Revolutionizing Healthcare Facility Design and Activation

Embedded AI CHPS 360 generates optimized designs for pharmacy rooms

Advanced AI-Powered Tool Streamlines Revit Integration, 3D Visualization, and Approval Processes to Reduce Costs and Enhance Efficiency

MONETA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concourse Federal Group , a leader in innovative healthcare facility solutions, today announced the release of CHPS360 v2.0 , the next generation of its Comprehensive Healthcare Project Solutions platform. CHPS360 v2.0 reduces costs and enhance efficiency by providing a comprehensive software solutions to support the initial outfitting, transition, and activation of new or renovated healthcare facilities to ensure they are fully equipped, operational, and ready to serve veterans on opening day. Designed to address the complex challenges of healthcare facility design and activation, CHPS360 v2.0 introduces cutting-edge AI capabilities, seamless Revit integration, and immersive 3D design tools to optimize workflows, reduce errors, and significantly lower project costs.Key Enhancements in CHPS360 v2.0 Include:AI Driven Utility Analysis: The platform’s integrated AI now automatically reviews Revit models, comparing planned equipment utility requirements against designed utilities. Discrepancies are flagged in real-time, enabling swift corrections and reducing costly construction change orders.Seamless Revit Synchronization: CHPS360 v2.0 supports two-way Revit file conversion, ensuring all approved changes are automatically reflected in the model without manual updates, saving time and improving accuracy.Immersive 3D Design: Stakeholders can now visualize and interact with facility designs in dynamic 3D, including live modifications to furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E), eliminating the back-and-forth of traditional design reviews.Automated Approval Tracking: A robust approval process with auto-documented changes, screenshots, and meeting minutes ensures transparency and accountability across all project phases.Real-Time Room-by-Room Procurement: Comprehensive content lists and acquisition packages with up-to-date FF&E pricing streamline procurement, ensuring 100% accuracy and budget compliance.Proven Success:In a recent implementation with a major healthcare system, CHPS360 reduced project time by 20%, enhanced stakeholder collaboration, and minimized errors through its precision tools. “CHPS360 v2.0 represents a leap forward in healthcare facility planning,” said Miles Harrison, Director of Initial Outfitting, Transition, and Activations at Concourse Federal Group. “By integrating AI and real-time data, we are empowering teams to deliver state-of-the-art facilities faster and more cost-effectively.”About Concourse Federal Group:Concourse Federal Group specializes in delivering innovative solutions for healthcare facility design, activation, and outfitting. Their CHPS360 platform is trusted by leading healthcare systems to optimize space, resources, and workflows, ensuring facilities meet the evolving demands of patient care.For More Information:Contact Miles Harrison at 571.417.8110 or mharrison@concoursefederal.com.© 2024 Concourse Federal Group. All rights reserved.Note to Editors: High-resolution images and additional case studies are available upon request.

CHPS360 Helps You Plan a Healthcare Facility in Live 3D

