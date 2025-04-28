Xenex Enterprises Inc. and PledgX Inc. Partner to Transform Surety Bond Underwriting with AI-Powered Insights

Xenex partners with PledgX to bring advanced AI to SuretyMasterBonds™, transforming risk analysis and WIP assessment in surety bond underwriting.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xenex Enterprises Inc., a leader in digital surety solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with PledgX Inc., an innovator in AI-driven risk management for the surety industry. This collaboration integrates PledgX’s advanced AI capabilities into Xenex’s SuretyMasterBonds™ platform, setting a new standard for financial assessment and work-in-progress (WIP) analysis for surety bond underwriting.As the surety industry accelerates its digital transformation, this alliance delivers next-level automation and intelligence to underwriters, enabling faster, smarter decisions with deeper insights into contractor risk and project performance.Key Benefits for Carrier, MGAs/MGU and Agency underwriters:• Smarter Bond Underwriting: SuretyMasterBonds™ now leverages AI for end-to-end bond lifecycle management—application, underwriting, issuance, and monitoring—with enhanced risk evaluation. AI-Driven Financial Analysis : PledgX uses machine learning to extract data from documents, detect patterns and red flags in financial data, generating more accurate contractor risk profiles.• Automated WIP Review: Real-time AI analysis identifies anomalies in WIP reports, streamlining reviews and improving underwriting precision.• Enhanced Efficiency: The solution frees underwriters from manual tasks, enabling focus on strategic decision-making and agile market response.“Xenex has always championed technology as a catalyst for innovation,” said Lorice Haig, CEO of Xenex. “Our partnership with PledgX brings powerful AI analytics to SuretyMasterBonds™, empowering underwriters like never before.”Satya Vattekat, CEO of PledgX, added: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Xenex to help the surety industry turn complex data into actionable insights and foster sustainable growth.”About Xenex Enterprises Inc.A technology company specializing in digital surety solutions, Xenex’s SuretyMasterBonds™ automates the full bond lifecycle for agencies and carriers across North America.Contact: Lorice Haig | +1 (416) 740-9704 | lorice.haig@xenex.ca | www.xenex.ca About PledgX Inc.PledgX delivers AI-powered risk management tools for the surety industry, enhancing underwriting and portfolio management.Contact: Satya Vattekat | +1 (647) 545-1767 | satya@pledgx.com | www.pledgx.com

