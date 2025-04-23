Heranova Lifesciences Selected to Present at Six Conferences in 2025

Heranova Lifesciences Inc. Logo

Company Expands 2025 Conference Participation and Speaking Engagements

Our participation at these global events reflects the growing momentum behind HerResolve™ and our mission to transform women’s health diagnostics.” — Penny Wan, Co-Founder and Chairwoman of Heranova Lifesciences

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heranova Lifesciences Inc. , a women’s health leader in advancing non-invasive diagnostics and reproductive health solutions, today announced an update to its 2025 conference schedule, including newly confirmed speaking engagements for Chief Medical Officer Dr. Farideh Bischoff and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Marcel van Duin. The expanded presence comes amid growing momentum for HerResolve™, Heranova’s validated, blood-based test designed to detect endometriosis earlier and less invasively.“Our participation at these global events reflects the growing momentum behind HerResolve™ and our mission to transform women’s health diagnostics,” said Penny Wan, Co-Founder and Chairwoman of Heranova Lifesciences. “We’re proud to have such an exciting lineup of presentations and engagements this year, allowing us to showcase our progress, contribute to critical conversations, and tackle some of the most pressing challenges in women’s health on a global scale.”Confirmed Speaking Engagements and Presentations Include:- Society of Endometriosis and Uterine Disorders (SEUD) Congress | April 24–26 | Prague, Czech Republic, selected for an oral presentation by Dr. Farideh Bischoff.- Aspire Conference | May 1–4 | Singapore, selected for abstract presentation by Dr. Farideh Bischoff.- ACOG Annual Clinical & Scientific Meeting | May 16–18 | Minneapolis, MN, selected for poster presentation by Dr. Farideh Bischoff.- World Congress on Endometriosis | May 21–24 | Sydney, Australia, selected for oral presentation.- BioCentury Ground Rounds Conference | June 4–6 | Chicago, IL, selected for presentation and panel participation.- Society for Medicines Research Meeting | June 17 | London, United Kingdom, Dr Marcel van Duin selected as roundtable discussant.- ESHRE Annual Meeting (European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology) | June 29–July 2 | Paris, France, selected for poster presentation by Dr. Farideh Bischoff.Additional Conferences Heranova Will Be Attending in 2025:- BIO International Convention | June 16–19 | Boston, MA- Endocrine Society Annual Meeting (ENDO 2025) | July 12–15 | San Francisco, CA- ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo (American Society for Reproductive Medicine) | October 25–29 | San Antonio, TX- AAGL Global Congress on Minimally Invasive Gynecology | November 8–11 | Vancouver, CanadaHeranova’s presence at these prestigious conferences underlines the company’s commitment to advancing reproductive health, improving diagnostic pathways for endometriosis, and fostering collaboration across the global medical community.About Heranova:Heranova is a biotechnology company committed to delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions for women’s health challenges. By integrating diagnostics, therapeutics, medical devices, and data analysis, Heranova aims to provide a one-stop solution for unmet needs in obstetrics and gynecology. Founded in March 2022 in Boston by experienced entrepreneurs and former multinational executives, Heranova operates on a US-Asia joint model, conducting simultaneous research, development, and commercialization.Media Contact:

