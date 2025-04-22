Flashy Finance Acquires BeeMee.Buzz, Launches Flashy Buzz to Power Music-Driven Financial Infrastructure

Acquisition expands Flashy’s cultural finance stack into the sound layer—introducing sing-to-earn, tokenized fandom, and audio-based creator economies

San Francisco, CA, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flashy Finance, the financial protocol stack for the cultural economy, today announced the acquisition of BeeMee, a music-first social platform designed around karaoke, remix culture, and self-expression. The acquisition marks Flashy’s strategic expansion into the sound layer of digital culture and the official launch of Flashy Buzz, a new division dedicated to music-powered financial infrastructure.

This development follows Flashy’s recent acquisition of viral gaming ecosystem Funny Till You Die, where the company now powers decentralized financial tools across games, memes, and social platforms.

“We’re not building a bank,” said Michael Gord, CEO of Flashy Finance. “We’re building a modern PayPal—for a world powered by games, memes, music, and culture.”

Founded to reimagine karaoke as a social and viral experience, BeeMee allows users to sing, remix, and share musical content across dynamic fan-driven distribution networks. With the integration of Flashy’s financial tools, BeeMee users will soon have access to:

Sing-to-earn mechanics

Creator tipping and monetization rails

Track-based XP and rewards systems

Tokenized fandom and dynamic music charting

By embedding financial primitives into the core of music participation, Flashy aims to convert cultural engagement into liquid value.

Flashy Buzz is the newly launched music-forward division of Flashy Finance. The division will focus on building and scaling:

Music-based creator economies

Audio-driven XP and engagement systems

Fan-fueled credit and reputation protocols

Flashy Buzz will collaborate with artists, remix communities, music DAOs, karaoke studios, and rhythm-based gaming projects to redefine how music can be monetized in the digital age.

Flashy Finance is advancing a clear thesis: Games, content, social media, memes, sports, and music are the new verticals of retail finance. By embedding programmable finance into culture, Flashy is constructing the infrastructure needed to turn participation into ownership.

With BeeMee and Flashy Buzz, Flashy is expanding its reach across culture and creator economies—transforming the internet’s feed into a decentralized financial layer.

“This isn’t just an acquisition,” Gord added. “It’s a declaration. The bank of the future will be built from the feed up.”

About Flashy Finance

Flashy Finance is a financial protocol stack designed for the cultural economy. Focused on creators, gamers, fans, and digital communities, Flashy transforms participation into equity through innovative tools that include programmable finance, memes, XP systems, and cultural rituals.

About BeeMee

BeeMee is a social music platform that reimagines karaoke as a viral, creator-first experience. Built for Gen Z self-expression, BeeMee combines native video tools, remixable audio tracks, and fan-driven distribution to turn every song into a social moment. By enabling participatory music experiences, BeeMee captures the vibe and voice of the next generation of digital creators.

