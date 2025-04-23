Concerns Raised and Lawsuit Filed Over Integris Removing Oklahomans from Transplant Waitlist

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oklahoma City resident Kevin D. Johnson filed a class action lawsuit in the District Court of Oklahoma County against Integris Health, Inc., alleging that the hospital system failed to promptly return him and other patients to "active status" on the national kidney transplant waiting list following a COVID-19-related suspension of transplant operations.Johnson, who was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2019, endured years of debilitating dialysis and health decline while waiting for a kidney transplant. According to the petition, Johnson was initially placed on the transplant waitlist at Integris’ Nazih Zuhdi Transplant Institute in 2019. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Integris suspended kidney transplants and, unbeknownst to Johnson, removed him from "active status" on the waitlist. Integris wrongfully failed to reinstate him and the class until April 2024, after which he received a transplant just two months later.The lawsuit alleges that Integris’ failure to timely reinstate Johnson and similarly situated patients to "active status" resulted in unnecessary suffering, health deterioration, and loss of quality of life. Johnson contends that, had Integris acted promptly, he would have received a transplant as early as 2021, sparing him years of hardship.The proposed class includes all individuals who were on the Integris kidney transplant waitlist and were not promptly returned to "active status" once the COVID-19 suspension ended. The petition asserts claims for negligence, loss of chance, breach of contract, and seeks declaratory and injunctive relief to restore affected patients to the transplant list with appropriate priority.Johnson is represented by attorneys Daniel P. Markoff, Bria A. Hanlon, Abbey Marx of Adler Markoff & Associates and Edward L. White and Ryan W. Myers of Ed White Law.Quote from the Petition:"Getting a prompt transplant is literally a matter of life and death. Integris’ failures led to years of unnecessary suffering for me and others. We seek justice not only for ourselves, but to ensure no other patient endures such avoidable harm."The lawsuit does not seek class-wide damages, but requests that common factual and legal issues be determined for the class, with individual damages to be pursued separately.About the Case:Case No.: CJ-2025-2674District Court of Oklahoma CountyPlaintiff: Kevin D. JohnsonDefendant: Integris Health, Inc.For media inquiries, please contact:Adler Markoff & AssociatesAttorney: Daniel P. Markoff(405) 607-87579211 Lake Hefner Pkwy, Suite 104Oklahoma City, OK 73120dmarkoff@amalaw.comEd White LawAttorney: Edward L. White(405) 810-8188829 East 33rd StreetEdmond, Oklahoma 73013ed@edwhitelaw.com

