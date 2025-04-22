Submit Release
QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $25.8 Million for the First Quarter of 2025

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net income of $25.8 million, or $1.52 per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $26.0 million, or $1.53 per diluted share
  • Adjusted NIM (TEY) (non-GAAP) expanded to 3.41%
  • Robust core deposit growth of 20% annualized
  • Wealth management revenue growth of 14% annualized
  • Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) grew $1.43, or 11% annualized
  • TCE/TA ratio (non-GAAP) improved 15 basis points to 9.70%

MOLINE, Ill., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced quarterly net income of $25.8 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.52 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $30.2 million and diluted EPS of $1.77 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2025 were $26.0 million and $1.53, respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2024, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $32.8 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.93. For the first quarter of 2024, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $26.9 million, and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.59.

  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
$ in millions (except per share data)  2025  2024  2024
Net Income $ 25.8 $ 30.2 $ 26.7
Diluted EPS $ 1.52 $ 1.77 $ 1.58
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)* $ 26.0 $ 32.8 $ 26.9
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)* $ 1.53 $ 1.93 $ 1.59
             

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these adjusted measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“Our first quarter results were highlighted by margin expansion, robust deposit growth, and disciplined expense management. We also had another quarter of strong wealth management revenue growth,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance was further bolstered by continued loan growth while maintaining our excellent asset quality, further strengthening our capital levels, and significantly increasing our tangible book value per share.”

Margin Performance Continues

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $60.0 million, a decrease of $1.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, but increased slightly when adjusted for fewer days in the first quarter.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.95% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.42% for the first quarter, as compared to 2.95% and 3.43% for the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) of 3.41% for the first quarter of 2025 increased one basis point compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.  

“Our adjusted NIM, on a tax equivalent yield basis, increased one basis point from the fourth quarter of 2024 and was within our guidance range, overpowering the dilution from the impact of expired interest rate caps,” said Todd A. Gipple, President and Chief Financial Officer. “Absent the impact from the interest rate caps, our adjusted NIM TEY expanded by five basis points. Looking ahead, we anticipate continued margin expansion and are guiding to second quarter adjusted NIM TEY in the range from static to an increase of four basis points, assuming no Federal Reserve rate cuts,” added Mr. Gipple.

Noninterest Income Driven by Capital Markets and Wealth Management Revenue

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was influenced by macroeconomic factors, particularly affecting our low-income housing tax credit (“LIHTC”) lending business and its associated capital markets revenue. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $16.9 million, down from $30.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company generated $6.5 million of capital markets revenue during the first quarter, compared to $20.6 million in the prior quarter.

“Our capital markets business was affected by macroeconomic uncertainty. Despite this, demand for affordable housing remains significant. The lower first quarter results in this sector should lead to a larger pipeline for future transactions. Our capital markets activity for the second quarter is normalizing as clients adjust to the current environment,” said Mr. Helling. “As a result, we continue to expect our capital markets revenue to be in a range of $50 to $60 million over the next four quarters. We believe the long-term demand and our growing backlog for new deals will support the sustainability of our LIHTC lending program,” added Mr. Helling.

“Additionally, our wealth management business remained strong in the first quarter of 2025, generating annualized revenue growth of 14% for the quarter driven by growth in new client accounts and assets under management. We expect continued strong growth in this business to be fueled by the strategic investments we made in our Southwest Missouri and Central Iowa markets,” said Mr. Gipple.

Significant Noninterest Expense Reduction

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $46.5 million, a decrease compared to $53.5 million for the fourth quarter and $50.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. The $7.0 million linked-quarter decrease was primarily due to lower salary and employee benefits expenses associated with reduced variable compensation.

“Our noninterest expense decreased by 13% during the quarter, primarily due to lower capital markets revenue and its impact on our variable compensation. As a result, expenses were well below the guided range of $52 to $55 million highlighting our expense flexibility,” said Mr. Gipple. “The Company’s efficiency ratio was 60.54% in the first quarter. For the second quarter of 2025 we expect noninterest expense to be in the range of $50 to $53 million which assumes both capital markets revenue and loan growth are within our guidance range,” added Mr. Gipple.

Exceptionally Low Effective Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 1%, down from 9% in the prior quarter. The linked quarter decline is primarily due to a combination of the tax benefits from equity compensation in the first quarter, new state tax credit investments, and lower pre-tax income from lower capital markets revenue. “These factors decreased the mix of our taxable income relative to our tax-exempt income. Our tax-exempt loan and bond portfolios have consistently helped us maintain our low tax liability benefiting our shareholders,” said Mr. Gipple. “Given a more normalized mix of revenue, we expect our effective tax rate to be in the range of 6% to 8% for the second quarter of 2025,” added Mr. Gipple.

Robust Deposit Growth

During the first quarter of 2025, core deposits increased by $332.2 million, or 20% annualized, which allowed the Company to decrease brokered deposits by $56.0 million, and overnight FHLB advances by $140 million. Gross loans and leases held for investment as a percentage of total deposits ratio improved to 92.96% from 96.05% from the prior quarter. “Our deposit growth this quarter reflects our strong execution in expanding market share and deepening relationships with both new and existing clients in our core markets,” added Mr. Helling.

Continued Loan Growth

In the first quarter of 2025, the Company’s total loans and leases held for investment grew by $38.9 million to $6.8 billion. “Loan growth was 4% annualized when adding back the impact from the runoff of m2 Equipment Finance loans. First quarter loan activity was influenced by heightened macroeconomic uncertainty and elevated payoffs. We anticipate that the slowdown in our LIHTC business during this period should lead to a larger pipeline of future activity driven by the ongoing significant demand for low-income housing,” stated Mr. Helling.

“Due to heightened uncertainty, we are suspending our full-year loan growth guidance. Instead, we are providing guidance for the second quarter of 2025, projecting an annualized growth rate of 4% to 6%,” added Mr. Helling.

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

The Company’s nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets ratio was 0.53% on March 31, 2025, up three basis points from the prior quarter. NPAs totaled $48.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025, a $2.6 million increase from the prior quarter. The increase in NPAs during the first quarter was primarily due to the addition of three specific loans, partially offset by the payoff of our largest NPA in January.

The Company’s total criticized loans, a leading indicator of asset quality, declined by $18.2 million on a linked-quarter basis, and the ratio of criticized loans to total loans and leases as of March 31, 2025, improved to 2.06%, as compared to 2.34% as of December 31, 2024. This $18.2 million reduction marks the Company’s lowest criticized loan ratio in five years.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $4.2 million during the quarter, representing a decline of $0.9 million from the prior quarter. The reduction in the provision for credit losses during the quarter was primarily due to lower loan growth and a decrease in total criticized balances. Net charge-offs were also $4.2 million during the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $0.8 million from the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was unchanged from the prior quarter at 1.32%.

Strong Tangible Book Value and Regulatory Capital Growth

The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by $1.43, or 11% annualized, during the first quarter of 2025 due to the combination of strong earnings, a modest dividend, and negligible changes in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”).

As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (“TCE”) (non-GAAP) increased 15 basis points to 9.70%. The improvement in TCE (non-GAAP) was driven by strong earnings as AOCI remained consistent during the quarter. The total risk-based capital ratio increased to 14.16% and the common equity tier 1 ratio increased to 10.26% due to solid earnings growth and modest loan growth during the quarter. By comparison, these ratios were 9.55%, 14.10%, and 10.03%, respectively, as of December 31, 2024. The Company remains focused on maintaining strong regulatory capital and targeting TCE (non-GAAP) in the top quartile of its peer group.

Conference Call Details
The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, April 23, 2025, at Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through April 30, 2025. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 7198237. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed on the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Guaranty Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $9.2 billion in assets, $6.8 billion in loans and $7.3 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “bode”, “predict,” “suggest,” “project”, “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “likely,” “might,” “potential,” “continue,” “annualized,” “target,” “outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including effects of inflationary pressures, the threat or implementation of tariffs, trade wars and changes to immigration policy; (ii) changes in, and the interpretation and prioritization of, local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies (including those concerning the Company’s general business); (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new or revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or the PCAOB; (v) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company’s commercial borrowers; (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and fintech companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, including failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions and the possibility that transaction and integration costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes and costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xiv) credit risk and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including CRE loans); (xv) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xvi) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xvii) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xviii) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (xix) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheet; (xx) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxi) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxii) changes in the interest rates and repayment rates of the Company’s assets; (xxiii) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework, and (xxiv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Contact:
Todd A. Gipple
President
Chief Financial Officer
(309) 743-7745
tgipple@qcrh.com


  QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
             
    As of
    March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
     2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
             
    (dollars in thousands)
             
  CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET          
             
  Cash and due from banks $ 98,994   $ 91,732   $ 103,840   $ 92,173   $ 80,988  
  Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits   225,716     170,592     159,159     102,262     77,020  
  Securities, net of allowance for credit losses   1,220,717     1,200,435     1,146,046     1,033,199     1,031,861  
  Loans receivable held for sale (1)   2,025     2,143     167,047     246,124     275,344  
  Loans/leases receivable held for investment   6,821,142     6,782,261     6,661,755     6,608,262     6,372,992  
  Allowance for credit losses   (90,354 )   (89,841 )   (86,321 )   (87,706 )   (84,470 )
  Intangibles   10,400     11,061     11,751     12,441     13,131  
  Goodwill   138,595     138,595     138,596     139,027     139,027  
  Derivatives   180,997     186,781     261,913     194,354     183,888  
  Other assets   544,547     532,271     524,779     531,855     509,768  
  Total assets $ 9,152,779   $ 9,026,030   $ 9,088,565   $ 8,871,991   $ 8,599,549  
             
  Total deposits $ 7,337,390   $ 7,061,187   $ 6,984,633   $ 6,764,667   $ 6,806,775  
  Total borrowings   429,921     569,532     660,344     768,671     489,633  
  Derivatives   206,925     214,823     285,769     221,798     211,677  
  Other liabilities   155,796     183,101     181,199     180,536     184,122  
  Total stockholders' equity   1,022,747     997,387     976,620     936,319     907,342  
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,152,779   $ 9,026,030   $ 9,088,565   $ 8,871,991   $ 8,599,549  
             
  ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO          
  Loan/lease mix: (2)          
  Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 388,479   $ 387,991   $ 387,409   $ 362,115   $ 326,129  
  Commercial and industrial - other   1,231,198     1,295,961     1,321,053     1,370,561     1,374,333  
  Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC   212,921     218,971     89,028     92,637     96,276  
  Total commercial and industrial   1,832,598     1,902,923     1,797,490     1,825,313     1,796,738  
  Commercial real estate, owner occupied   599,488     605,993     622,072     633,596     621,069  
  Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied   1,040,281     1,077,852     1,103,694     1,082,457     1,055,089  
  Construction and land development   403,001     395,557     342,335     331,454     410,918  
  Construction and land development - LIHTC   1,016,207     917,986     913,841     750,894     738,609  
  Multi-family   289,782     303,662     324,090     329,239     296,245  
  Multi-family - LIHTC   888,517     828,448     973,682     1,148,244     1,007,321  
  Direct financing leases   14,773     17,076     19,241     25,808     28,089  
  1-4 family real estate   592,127     588,179     587,512     583,542     563,358  
  Consumer   146,393     146,728     144,845     143,839     130,900  
  Total loans/leases $ 6,823,167   $ 6,784,404   $ 6,828,802   $ 6,854,386   $ 6,648,336  
  Less allowance for credit losses   90,354     89,841     86,321     87,706     84,470  
  Net loans/leases $ 6,732,813   $ 6,694,563   $ 6,742,481   $ 6,766,680   $ 6,563,866  
             
             
  ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO          
  Securities mix:          
  U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 17,487   $ 20,591   $ 18,621   $ 20,101   $ 14,442  
  Municipal securities   1,003,985     971,567     965,810     885,046     884,469  
  Residential mortgage-backed and related securities   43,194     50,042     53,488     54,708     56,071  
  Asset backed securities   7,764     9,224     10,455     12,721     14,285  
  Other securities   66,105     65,745     39,190     38,464     40,539  
  Trading securities (3)   82,445     83,529     58,685     22,362     22,258  
  Total securities $ 1,220,980   $ 1,200,698   $ 1,146,249   $ 1,033,402   $ 1,032,064  
  Less allowance for credit losses   263     263     203     203     203  
  Net securities $ 1,220,717   $ 1,200,435   $ 1,146,046   $ 1,033,199   $ 1,031,861  
             
  ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS          
  Deposit mix:          
  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 963,851   $ 921,160   $ 969,348   $ 956,445   $ 955,167  
  Interest-bearing demand deposits   5,119,601     4,828,216     4,715,087     4,644,918     4,714,555  
  Time deposits   951,606     953,496     942,847     859,593     875,491  
  Brokered deposits   302,332     358,315     357,351     303,711     261,562  
  Total deposits $ 7,337,390   $ 7,061,187   $ 6,984,633   $ 6,764,667   $ 6,806,775  
             
  ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS          
  Borrowings mix:          
  Term FHLB advances $ 145,383   $ 145,383   $ 145,383   $ 135,000   $ 135,000  
  Overnight FHLB advances   -     140,000     230,000     350,000     70,000  
  Other short-term borrowings   2,050     1,800     2,750     1,600     2,700  
  Subordinated notes   233,595     233,489     233,383     233,276     233,170  
  Junior subordinated debentures   48,893     48,860     48,828     48,795     48,763  
  Total borrowings $ 429,921   $ 569,532   $ 660,344   $ 768,671   $ 489,633  
             
(1 ) Loans with a fair value of $0 million, $0 million, $165.9 million, $243.2 million and $274.8 million have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
(2 ) Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately. Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio were $2.2 billion at March 31, 2025.
(3 ) Trading securities consisted of retained beneficial interests acquired in conjunction with Freddie Mac securitizations completed by the Company.
             


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
             
    For the Quarter Ended
    March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
     2025   2024   2024   2024  2024 
             
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
             
INCOME STATEMENT            
Interest income   $ 116,673   $ 121,642   $ 125,420   $ 119,746 $ 115,049  
Interest expense     56,687     60,438     65,698     63,583   60,350  
Net interest income     59,986     61,204     59,722     56,163   54,699  
Provision for credit losses     4,234     5,149     3,484     5,496   2,969  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   $ 55,752   $ 56,055   $ 56,238   $ 50,667 $ 51,730  
             
             
Trust fees (1)   $ 3,686   $ 3,456   $ 3,270   $ 3,103 $ 3,199  
Investment advisory and management fees (1)     1,254     1,320     1,229     1,214   1,101  
Deposit service fees     2,183     2,228     2,294     1,986   2,022  
Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net     297     734     385     540   382  
Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net     61     49     -     12   24  
Capital markets revenue     6,516     20,552     16,290     17,758   16,457  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     524     797     814     2,964   868  
Debit card fees     1,488     1,555     1,575     1,571   1,466  
Correspondent banking fees     614     560     507     510   512  
Loan related fee income     898     950     949     962   836  
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives and trading securities     (1,007 )   (1,781 )   (886 )   51   (163 )
Other     378     205     730     218   154  
Total noninterest income   $ 16,892   $ 30,625   $ 27,157   $ 30,889 $ 26,858  
             
             
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 27,364   $ 33,610   $ 31,637   $ 31,079 $ 31,860  
Occupancy and equipment expense     6,455     6,354     6,168     6,377   6,514  
Professional and data processing fees     5,144     5,480     4,457     4,823   4,613  
Restructuring expense     -     -     1,954     -   -  
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees     1,970     1,934     1,711     1,854   1,945  
Loan/lease expense     381     513     587     151   378  
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate     (9 )   23     (42 )   28   (30 )
Advertising and marketing     1,613     1,886     2,124     1,565   1,483  
Communication and data connectivity     290     345     333     318   401  
Supplies     207     252     278     259   275  
Bank service charges     596     635     603     622   568  
Correspondent banking expense     329     328     325     363   305  
Intangibles amortization     661     691     690     690   690  
Goodwill impairment     -     -     431     -   -  
Payment card processing     594     516     785     706   646  
Trust expense     357     381     395     379   425  
Other     587     551     1,129     674   617  
Total noninterest expense   $ 46,539   $ 53,499   $ 53,565   $ 49,888 $ 50,690  
             
Net income before income taxes   $ 26,105   $ 33,181   $ 29,830   $ 31,668 $ 27,898  
Federal and state income tax expense     308     2,956     2,045     2,554   1,172  
Net income   $ 25,797   $ 30,225   $ 27,785   $ 29,114 $ 26,726  
             
Basic EPS   $ 1.53   $ 1.80   $ 1.65   $ 1.73 $ 1.59  
Diluted EPS   $ 1.52   $ 1.77   $ 1.64   $ 1.72 $ 1.58  
             
             
Weighted average common shares outstanding     16,900,785     16,871,652     16,846,200     16,814,814   16,783,348  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding   17,013,992     17,024,481     16,982,400     16,921,854   16,910,675  
             
(1) Trust fees and investment advisory and management fees when combined are referred to as wealth management revenue.


  QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
             
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
     2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
             
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
             
  COMMON SHARE DATA          
  Common shares outstanding   16,920,363     16,882,045     16,861,108     16,824,985     16,807,056  
  Book value per common share (1) $ 60.44   $ 59.08   $ 57.92   $ 55.65   $ 53.99  
  Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 51.64   $ 50.21   $ 49.00   $ 46.65   $ 44.93  
  Closing stock price $ 71.32   $ 80.64   $ 74.03   $ 60.00   $ 60.74  
  Market capitalization $ 1,206,760   $ 1,361,368   $ 1,248,228   $ 1,009,499   $ 1,020,861  
  Market price / book value   117.99 %   136.49 %   127.81 %   107.82 %   112.51 %
  Market price / tangible book value   138.11 %   160.59 %   151.07 %   128.62 %   135.18 %
  Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 6.71   $ 6.77   $ 6.93   $ 6.78   $ 6.75  
  Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 10.63 x 11.91 x 10.68 x 8.85 x 9.00 x
  TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)   9.70 %   9.55 %   9.24 %   9.00 %   8.94 %
             
             
  CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  
  Beginning balance $ 997,387   $ 976,620   $ 936,319   $ 907,342   $ 886,596  
  Net income   25,797     30,225     27,785     29,114     26,726  
  Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   404     (9,628 )   12,057     (368 )   (5,373 )
  Common stock cash dividends declared   (1,015 )   (1,013 )   (1,012 )   (1,008 )   (1,008 )
  Other (5)   174     1,183     1,471     1,239     401  
  Ending balance $ 1,022,747   $ 997,387   $ 976,620   $ 936,319   $ 907,342  
             
             
  REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):          
  Total risk-based capital ratio   14.16 %   14.10 %   13.87 %   14.21 %   14.30 %
  Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.79 %   10.57 %   10.33 %   10.49 %   10.50 %
  Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   11.06 %   10.73 %   10.50 %   10.40 %   10.33 %
  Common equity tier 1 ratio   10.26 %   10.03 %   9.79 %   9.92 %   9.91 %
             
             
  KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS          
  Return on average assets (annualized)   1.14 %   1.34 %   1.24 %   1.33 %   1.25 %
  Return on average total equity (annualized)   10.14 %   12.15 %   11.55 %   12.63 %   11.83 %
  Net interest margin   2.95 %   2.95 %   2.90 %   2.82 %   2.82 %
  Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)   3.42 %   3.43 %   3.37 %   3.27 %   3.25 %
  Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)   60.54 %   58.26 %   61.65 %   57.31 %   62.15 %
  Gross loans/leases held for investment / total assets   74.53 %   75.14 %   73.30 %   74.48 %   74.11 %
  Gross loans/leases held for investment / total deposits   92.96 %   96.05 %   95.38 %   97.69 %   93.63 %
  Effective tax rate   1.18 %   8.91 %   6.86 %   8.06 %   4.20 %
  Full-time equivalent employees   972     980     976     988     986  
             
             
  AVERAGE BALANCES          
  Assets $ 9,015,439   $ 9,050,280   $ 8,968,653   $ 8,776,002   $ 8,550,855  
  Loans/leases   6,790,312     6,839,153     6,840,527     6,779,075     6,598,614  
  Deposits   7,146,286     7,109,567     6,858,196     6,687,188     6,595,453  
  Total stockholders' equity   1,017,487     995,012     962,302     921,986     903,371  
             
             
(1 ) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).    
(2 ) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(3 ) LTM : Last twelve months.     
(4 ) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.  
(5 ) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.
(6 ) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.
(7 ) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(8 ) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.     
             


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                           
                           
  ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN                  
                           
      For the Quarter Ended
      March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
      Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or
Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or
Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or
Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost
                           
      (dollars in thousands)
                           
  Fed funds sold   $ 9,009 $ 99 4.40 %   $ 5,617 $ 67 4.68 %   $ 19,955 $ 269 5.42 %
  Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions   166,897   1,804 4.38 %     158,151   1,823 4.59 %     91,557   1,200 5.27 %
  Investment securities - taxable   400,779   4,588 4.59 %     375,552   4,230 4.49 %     373,540   4,261 4.55 %
  Investment securities - nontaxable (1)   843,476   11,722 5.57 %     829,544   12,286 5.92 %     685,969   9,349 5.45 %
  Restricted investment securities   30,562   534 6.99 %     33,173   608 7.17 %     38,085   674 7.00 %
  Loans (1)     6,790,312   107,439 6.42 %     6,839,153   112,325 6.53 %     6,598,614   107,673 6.56 %
  Total earning assets (1) $ 8,241,035 $ 126,186 6.20 %   $ 8,241,190 $ 131,339 6.34 %   $ 7,807,720 $ 123,426 6.35 %
                           
  Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,005,853 $ 37,698 3.05 %   $ 4,881,914 $ 39,408 3.21 %   $ 4,529,325 $ 39,072 3.47 %
  Time deposits     1,204,593   12,690 4.27 %     1,248,412   13,868 4.42 %     1,107,622   12,345 4.48 %
  Short-term borrowings   1,839   18 3.97 %     1,862   22 4.67 %     1,763   23 5.16 %
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances   177,883   1,996 4.49 %     236,525   2,802 4.64 %     355,220   4,738 5.28 %
  Subordinated debentures   233,525   3,601 6.17 %     233,419   3,636 6.23 %     233,101   3,480 5.97 %
  Junior subordinated debentures   48,871   684 5.60 %     48,839   701 5.62 %     48,742   692 5.62 %
  Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,672,564 $ 56,687 3.44 %   $ 6,650,971 $ 60,437 3.61 %   $ 6,275,773 $ 60,350 3.86 %
                           
  Net interest income (1)   $ 69,499       $ 70,902       $ 63,076  
  Net interest margin (2)     2.95 %       2.95 %       2.82 %
  Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.42 %       3.43 %       3.25 %
  Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.41 %       3.40 %       3.24 %
  Cost of funds (4)       3.02 %       3.15 %       3.35 %
                           
                           
(1 ) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate. 
(2 ) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.
(3 ) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(4 ) Cost of funds includes the effect of noninterest-bearing deposits.


  QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited) 
             
    As of
    March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
     2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
             
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
             
  ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES          
  Beginning balance $ 89,841   $ 86,321   $ 87,706   $ 84,470   $ 87,200  
  Change in ACL for transfer of loans to LHFS   -     93     (1,812 )   498     (3,377 )
  Credit loss expense   4,743     6,832     3,828     4,343     3,736  
  Loans/leases charged off   (4,944 )   (4,787 )   (3,871 )   (1,751 )   (3,560 )
  Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off   714     1,382     470     146     471  
  Ending balance $ 90,354   $ 89,841   $ 86,321   $ 87,706   $ 84,470  
             
             
  NONPERFORMING ASSETS          
  Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 47,259   $ 40,080   $ 33,480   $ 33,546   $ 29,439  
  Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more   356     4,270     1,298     87     142  
  Total nonperforming loans/leases   47,615     44,350     34,778     33,633     29,581  
  Other real estate owned   402     661     369     369     784  
  Other repossessed assets   122     543     542     512     962  
  Total nonperforming assets $ 48,139   $ 45,554   $ 35,689   $ 34,514   $ 31,327  
             
             
  ASSET QUALITY RATIOS          
  Nonperforming assets / total assets   0.53 %   0.50 %   0.39 %   0.39 %   0.36 %
  ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment   1.32 %   1.32 %   1.30 %   1.33 %   1.33 %
  ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases   189.76 %   202.57 %   248.21 %   260.77 %   285.55 %
  Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases   0.06 %   0.05 %   0.05 %   0.02 %   0.05 %
             
             
             
  INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1)          
  Special mention $ 55,327   $ 73,636   $ 80,121   $ 85,096   $ 111,729  
  Substandard (2)   85,033     84,930     70,022     80,345     70,841  
  Doubtful (2)   -     -     -     -     -  
  Total Criticized loans (3) $ 140,360   $ 158,566   $ 150,143   $ 165,441   $ 182,570  
             
  Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases (2)   1.25 %   1.25 %   1.03 %   1.17 %   1.07 %
  Total Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases (3)   2.06 %   2.34 %   2.20 %   2.41 %   2.75 %
             
(1 ) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass for the government guaranteed portion.
(2 ) Classified loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 10 or 11, regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Substandard or Doubtful.
(3 ) Total Criticized loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 9, 10, or 11 , regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Special Mention, Substandard, or Doubtful.
                                 


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
               
      For the Quarter Ended
      March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
  SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES    2025     2024     2024 
      (dollars in thousands)
               
  TOTAL ASSETS            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,777,634     $ 2,588,587     $ 2,618,727  
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     276,096       310,915       350,801  
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     2,617,143       2,614,570       2,423,936  
  Community State Bank     1,583,646       1,531,559       1,445,230  
  Guaranty Bank     2,331,944       2,342,958       2,327,985  
               
  TOTAL DEPOSITS            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,397,047     $ 2,126,566     $ 2,161,515  
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,883,952       1,882,487       1,757,353  
  Community State Bank     1,238,307       1,256,938       1,187,926  
  Guaranty Bank     1,840,774       1,824,139       1,743,514  
               
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,041,181     $ 2,048,926     $ 2,046,038  
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     284,983       320,237       354,815  
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,790,065       1,761,467       1,680,127  
  Community State Bank     1,197,005       1,159,389       1,113,070  
  Guaranty Bank     1,794,915       1,814,622       1,809,101  
               
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     85 %     96 %     95 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     95 %     94 %     96 %
  Community State Bank     97 %     92 %     94 %
  Guaranty Bank     98 %     99 %     104 %
               
               
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     73 %     79 %     78 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     68 %     67 %     69 %
  Community State Bank     76 %     76 %     77 %
  Guaranty Bank     77 %     77 %     78 %
               
  ACL ON LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     1.44 %     1.49 %     1.40 %
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     4.37 %     4.22 %     3.75 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1.38 %     1.44 %     1.34 %
  Community State Bank     1.08 %     0.98 %     1.12 %
  Guaranty Bank     1.30 %     1.25 %     1.15 %
               
  RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (ANNUALIZED)            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     1.31 %     1.09 %     0.79 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     2.14 %     3.12 %     3.09 %
  Community State Bank     1.07 %     1.30 %     1.25 %
  Guaranty Bank     0.72 %     0.91 %     0.88 %
               
  NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2)            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     3.45 %     3.53 %     3.31 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     4.00 %     3.95 %     3.77 %
  Community State Bank     3.78 %     3.77 %     3.75 %
  Guaranty Bank (3)     3.05 %     3.18 %     2.98 %
               
  ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET        
  INTEREST MARGIN, NET            
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust   $ -     $ -     $ -  
  Community State Bank     (1 )     (1 )     (1 )
  Guaranty Bank     218       504       396  
  QCR Holdings, Inc. (4)     (33 )     (32 )     (32 )
               
(1 ) Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.
(2 ) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
(3 ) Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, 2.97% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
(4 ) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.
     


  QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                       
      As of
      March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024 
      (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)                    
                       
  Stockholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 1,022,747     $ 997,387     $ 976,620     $ 936,319     $ 907,342  
  Less: Intangible assets     148,995       149,657       150,347       151,468       152,158  
  Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 873,752     $ 847,730     $ 826,273     $ 784,851     $ 755,184  
                       
  Total assets (GAAP)   $ 9,152,779     $ 9,026,030     $ 9,088,565     $ 8,871,991     $ 8,599,549  
  Less: Intangible assets     148,995       149,657       150,347       151,468       152,158  
  Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 9,003,784     $ 8,876,373     $ 8,938,218     $ 8,720,523     $ 8,447,391  
                       
  Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)   9.70 %     9.55 %     9.24 %     9.00 %     8.94 %
                       
                       
(1 ) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



  QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                       
  GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS   For the Quarter Ended
      March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024 
      (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                       
  Net income (GAAP)   $ 25,797     $ 30,225     $ 27,785     $ 29,114     $ 26,726  
                       
  Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):                    
  Income:                    
  Fair value loss on derivatives, net     (156 )     (2,594 )     (542 )     (145 )     (144 )
  Total non-core income (non-GAAP)   $ (156 )   $ (2,594 )   $ (542 )   $ (145 )   $ (144 )
                       
  Expense:                    
  Goodwill impairment     -       -       431       -       -  
  Restructuring expense     -       -       1,544       -       -  
  Total non-core expense (non-GAAP)   $ -     $ -     $ 1,975     $ -     $ -  
                       
                       
  Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 25,953     $ 32,819     $ 30,302     $ 29,259     $ 26,870  
                       
  ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)                    
                       
  Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 25,953     $ 32,819     $ 30,302     $ 29,259     $ 26,870  
                       
  Weighted average common shares outstanding     16,900,785       16,871,652       16,846,200       16,814,814       16,783,348  
  Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     17,013,992       17,024,481       16,982,400       16,921,854       16,910,675  
                       
  Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):                    
  Basic   $ 1.54     $ 1.95     $ 1.80     $ 1.74     $ 1.60  
  Diluted   $ 1.53     $ 1.93     $ 1.78     $ 1.73     $ 1.59  
                       
  ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1)                    
                       
  Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 25,953     $ 32,819     $ 30,302     $ 29,259     $ 26,870  
                       
  Average Assets   $ 9,015,439     $ 9,050,280     $ 8,968,653     $ 8,776,002     $ 8,550,855  
                       
  Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)     1.15 %     1.45 %     1.35 %     1.33 %     1.26 %
  Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)     10.20 %     13.19 %     12.60 %     12.69 %     11.90 %
                       
  NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (3)                    
                       
  Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 59,986     $ 61,204     $ 59,722     $ 56,163     $ 54,699  
  Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (4)     9,513       9,698       9,544       8,914       8,377  
  Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)   $ 69,499     $ 70,902     $ 69,266     $ 65,077     $ 63,076  
  Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion     184       471       463       268       363  
  Adjusted net interest income   $ 69,315     $ 70,431     $ 68,803     $ 64,809     $ 62,713  
                       
  Average earning assets   $ 8,241,035     $ 8,241,190     $ 8,183,196     $ 7,999,044     $ 7,807,720  
                       
  Net interest margin (GAAP)     2.95 %     2.95 %     2.90 %     2.82 %     2.82 %
  Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.42 %     3.43 %     3.37 %     3.27 %     3.25 %
  Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.41 %     3.40 %     3.34 %     3.26 %     3.24 %
                       
  EFFICIENCY RATIO (5)                    
                       
  Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 46,539     $ 53,499     $ 53,565     $ 49,888     $ 50,690  
                       
  Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 59,986     $ 61,204     $ 59,722     $ 56,163     $ 54,699  
  Noninterest income (GAAP)     16,892       30,625       27,157       30,889       26,858  
  Total income   $ 76,878     $ 91,829     $ 86,879     $ 87,052     $ 81,557  
                       
  Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP)     60.54 %     58.26 %     61.65 %     57.31 %     62.15 %
  Adjusted efficiency ratio (core noninterest expense/core total income) (Non-GAAP)     60.38 %     56.25 %     58.45 %     57.19 %     62.01 %
                       
(1 ) Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, these non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2 ) Non-core or non-recurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective federal tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax.
(3 ) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.        
(4 ) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.
(5 ) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

