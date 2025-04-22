The Untold Stories Behind Rock & Roll’s Greatest Hits and Legends

All the Hits All the Time: More Distinctive Rock Memories from the Coffman Collection

Larry Coffman’s latest book narrates the fascinating stories behind rock’s biggest moments.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock and roll has shaped generations, and Larry Coffman's " All the Hits All the Time : More Distinctive Rock Memories from the Coffman Collection" is a collection of trivia, untold stories, and facts.From chart-topping hits to behind-the-scenes drama, Coffman explores rock and roll’s most unforgettable moments. Readers will discover the history behind iconic songs, legendary artists, and the defining events that shaped the music industry. Have you ever wondered what pop stars wrote three number-one hits in a single day? Or which disco anthem was born out of a nightclub snub? Coffman answers these questions and more, offering an engaging, trivia-packed ride through rock history.In one especially moving chapter, he revisits the tragic air crashes that claimed some of music’s most beloved legends, providing a heartfelt tribute to those who left their mark on the industry.Known as “The Rock Doc,” Coffman is a renowned music historian and journalist with certifications from Coursera’s History of Rock & Roll programs. His writing career spans decades, including a 16-year affiliation with The Acoustic Storm, an internationally syndicated radio program.Rock enthusiasts can experience "All the Hits All the Time: More Distinctive Rock Memories from the Coffman Collection" at the LA Times Festival of Books, Olympus Story House Booth #182 in the Gold Zone.Larry Coffman's "All the Hits All the Time: More Distinctive Rock Memories from the Coffman Collection" is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital platforms. Grab a copy today!Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.