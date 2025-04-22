U.S. Chamber, Iowa Association of Business and Industry Host U.S. Representative Zach Nunn for Roundtable on Tax Reform

DES MOINES, IOWA – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Iowa Association of Business and Industry recently hosted U.S. Representative Zach Nunn (R-IA-03) for a roundtable discussion in Des Moines, Iowa with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative Zach Nunn is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 3rd District of Iowa will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

"The U.S. Chamber thanks Congressman Nunn for his commitment to pro-growth tax policy, which is crucial to the continued prosperity and stability of all Americans,” said Thomas Wickham, Vice President and Managing Director of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Congressman Nunn understands that extending the TCJA’s pro-growth tax provisions will enable local businesses to expand, create jobs, and invest. We appreciate his leadership and advocacy on behalf of businesses and families in Iowa’s Third District regarding this matter.”

“Thanks to the U.S. Chamber and Iowa ABI for bringing together the voices that matter most in this tax debate—Iowa’s job creators,” said Congressman Nunn. “What I heard today was clear: Main Street wants to invest, grow, and hire, but they need certainty to do it. That means extending the Trump tax cuts that fueled record breaking growth in our communities. I’m fighting to make sure Iowa businesses continue to thrive.”

“ABI members appreciated the opportunity to speak with Congressman Nunn about the importance of the 2017 pro-growth tax reforms, which have allowed Iowa businesses to invest in new equipment, increase wages, and plan for long-term growth,” said Nicole Crain, President of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry. “Making these reforms permanent would provide the clarity and certainty businesses need to continue driving Iowa’s economy forward. We’re grateful for Congressman Nunn’s continued advocacy on behalf of Iowa manufacturers and small businesses.”

The U.S. Chamber’s tax roundtables are the latest effort in its Growing America’s Future campaign, an education and advocacy blitz in support of maintaining a pro-growth tax code to foster a robust U.S. economy that benefits all Americans. These events will continue over the coming months in communities across the country.

