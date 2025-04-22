Global Aerospace Offers Insights on Four Key Pillars for Investing in Air Travel with a Sustainable Future

Recharting the Course to Carbon Neutral Aviation

With just a quarter-century remaining to achieve the internationally recognized goal of net-zero emissions in aviation by 2050, industry stakeholders and governments must acknowledge that the target is in serious doubt. To achieve the overall goal at the earliest possible date, they must also recognize its complexity. It involves several key interconnected factors: effectively managing the anticipated surge in passenger numbers, establishing incentives to drive tangible short-term progress and forging a transparent and efficient process for certifying groundbreaking innovations crucial for long-term industry transformation.

Crucially, some of those tasks will require substantial financial investment and unwavering governmental support. The time for aspirational declarations has passed. What the industry needs today is concrete action and resource allocation.

Addressing Escalating Air Travel From a Rapidly Growing Middle Class

Middle-class populations are growing rapidly worldwide, especially in developing countries. As a result, air travel is an option for the first time for significant numbers of people, and flight service providers are anticipating significant growth.

However, to meet this need effectively, airlines will likely be tempted to simply expand their existing fleets using current, readily available aircraft. Needless to say, bringing more traditional aircraft and technologies online will increase the challenge of achieving carbon neutrality.

That approach will require significant upfront investment from air carriers, potentially leading to a short-term increase in ticket prices and probably impacting current growth models. The long-term benefits of a sustainable aviation industry will outweigh these immediate issues, of course, but clearing the near-term hurdles will be challenging.

Investing in a Sustainable Future: Four Key Pillars

To reduce its carbon footprint, the aviation industry must make good on its commitments to substantial investments in cutting-edge technology and supporting infrastructure. It must also ramp up its educational efforts to ensure everyone understands what is at stake, the benefits of carbon-neutral aviation and the hurdles ahead. Sustainability initiatives must be built on these four pillars:

1. Cultivating acceptance of change

Given the critical need for widespread understanding and support, the aviation sector must continue to invest in comprehensive education initiatives targeting all stakeholders and the public regarding the value of sustainable aviation. Proactive and consistent communication will help promote acceptance of necessary changes and build confidence in the industry’s commitment to a greener future. By clearly articulating the critical need for decarbonization, the tangible benefits of innovative technologies and the long-term vision for a truly sustainable air transport network, the industry can create a more supportive environment. More than a public relations exercise, these efforts are necessary to ensure the long-term viability and acceptance of a transformed aviation industry.

2. Steady movement toward sustainable aviation fuel

Another important aspect of this initiative is the widespread adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). While SAF offers the significant advantage of requiring minimal to no modifications to existing aircraft or airport infrastructure, its widespread impact hinges on substantial commitment and investment from both private and public sectors. Unfortunately, fears that the commitment won’t be forthcoming have cast doubt on achieving the 2050 net-zero goal.

Currently, SAF production is carbon-intensive, and its cost is approximately double that of conventional jet fuel. In addition, the necessary investments in feedstock development and infrastructure to support its growth could further increase its relative cost. The report also suggests that even if the entire global fleet operated solely on SAF, emissions would only be reduced by approximately 23%, so it is also vital to view SAF as just part of the near-term solution.

3. Incremental yet meaningful technological advancements

The third critical area involves continuous technological innovation aimed at reducing fuel consumption. This includes optimizing ground and flight operational profiles for greater efficiency and developing more fuel-efficient aircraft designs and engines.

While these changes might be gradual and subtle, their cumulative effect will have a substantial impact on overall emissions. Optimizing flight paths and deploying cleaner engines in more aerodynamic aircraft will eventually yield significant reductions, justifying the considerable effort these advancements will require. It has been estimated that a combination of widespread SAF adoption alongside these incremental technological improvements could enable the industry to reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 70% by 2050, even with a projected annual air traffic growth rate of 3%. Still, the willingness of stakeholders to invest at the speed and pace necessary to achieve net zero by 2050 remains in question.

4. Radical innovation in aviation systems and resources

The fourth and most transformative area requires long-term investment in entirely new propulsion systems and alternative fuels, such as hydrogen and other clean energy sources, to replace existing jet fuel-powered fleets. While these developments hold immense potential for substantial carbon emission reductions, the pathway to realizing battery-powered propulsion for short-haul flights and hydrogen or other sustainable fuels for longer-range travel will be complex and require significant advancements.

This longer-term phase of innovation will likely require a complete rethinking of fundamental aircraft designs and the development of entirely new propulsion technologies, alongside the establishment of the necessary supporting infrastructure. This includes airport facilities but also crucial downstream aspects, such as producing hydrogen in ways that are, themselves, carbon neutral. Battery technology must also evolve and improve rapidly to make power sources more energy-dense, safer and easier to produce at scale.

Navigating Regulations and Managing Risk

A clear and efficient path to certification must be established for all types of innovation. This will provide a crucial sign and encouragement to those willing to invest in sustainable aviation. Investors will only realize returns on their investments when their innovative technologies can be implemented widely across various sectors, supported by forward-thinking regulatory authorities.

And, of course, innovation involves risk. The aviation and aerospace industry has a history of costly and, at times, dangerous failures. For innovative companies (and the industry generally) to succeed, they will need help managing risk effectively.

Stakeholders must also be aware that potential shifts in the global economic landscape could introduce instability, potentially deterring the long-term investments necessary to achieve carbon neutrality. Similarly, regulatory bodies that fail to provide a clear and timely process for certification will also hinder progress. Therefore, strong public-private synergy is essential to cultivate an environment conducive to success.

The Imperative of Immediate Action

The commercial aviation sector’s transition to net-zero emissions will be long and intricate. Significant changes are inevitable as technologies mature, and despite the most dedicated efforts, achieving complete decarbonization by 2050 remains a formidable challenge. In fact, many believe it is already unattainable and that setting a new, more sensible date for reaching net-zero is advisable.

Either way, the time for decisive action is now. Those entities that enthusiastically embrace this challenge, drive innovation and set the standard for the next century of aviation stand to gain significantly from the ever-increasing global population of air travelers and the goodwill of people rooting for sustainable aviation to become a reality.

