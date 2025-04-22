Missouri Attorney General Bailey Asks Congress To Take Action Against Middlemen Driving Up Drug Prices

April 22, 2025 12:46 pm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Last week, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined a bipartisan coalition of 39 attorneys general in calling on Congress to prohibit Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) and their affiliates from owning or operating pharmacies. The letter urges swift legislative action to restore fair competition in the pharmaceutical industry and protect patients from manipulated drug prices.

“Pharmacy Benefit Managers were created to reduce drug costs, but they’ve instead abused their position to enrich themselves at the expense of patients,” said Attorney General Andrew Bailey. “This is legalized profiteering—PBMs are manipulating the system, crushing independent pharmacies, and denying Americans access to affordable, life-saving medications. Congress must confront this corruption head-on and put the needs of patients over corporate greed.”



The coalition is sending this letter to Congress because the current structure of the pharmaceutical supply chain allows PBMs to control pricing, availability, and access at every level—manufacturing, distribution, and retail. The letter states, “Prescription decisions are being made in boardrooms that focus on shareholder profits rather than doctors’ offices that prioritize patient care.”

The attorneys general are urging Congress to pass legislation prohibiting PBMs—or their parent companies—from owning or operating pharmacies. Such a law would restore balance to the market, ensure patients have access to affordable care, and prevent anti-competitive behavior that favors affiliated pharmacies over independent ones.

“Right now, three massive corporations control 80% of the prescription drug market—and they’re using that grip to crush competition, drive up prices, and funnel patients into their pharmacies,” said Attorney General Andrew Bailey. “This isn’t just bad business—it’s deadly. Missourians are being denied access to life-saving medications, and I won’t stand by while corrupt middlemen put profits over lives. That’s why we’re taking action.”



Joining Missouri in signing the letter are the attorneys general from Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, U.S. Virgin Islands, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The full letter can be read here.