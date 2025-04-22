Call for Applications: Global Youth Leadership Programme for Sustainable Prosperity- Evaluating the SDGs from the Ground Up

21 April 2025, Geneva, Switzerland – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) is pleased to launch the Global Youth Leadership Programme, inviting youth aged 18 to 24 worldwide to explore their role as SDG evaluators. Participants will gain the tools, mentorship, and global exposure needed to assess the real-world impact of sustainability efforts within their communities and connect local experiences to global goals.

To mark the launch, Mihoko Kumamoto, Director of the UNITAR Division for Prosperity, delivered words of encouragement to the participants.