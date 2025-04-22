CIFAL Malaga Releases 2024 Annual Report: Expanding Global Outreach and Advancing Training Initiatives

22 April 2025, Malaga, Spain – The International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders in Malaga, Spain (CIFAL Malaga), announces the release of its 2024 Annual Report (Memoria Anual CIFAL Málaga). The report from the UNITAR-affiliated training centre showcases the centre’s major events and initiatives throughout the year, focusing on urban and social development, sustainability, governance, peace and security, sustainable tourism, technology and innovation, and environmental action.

The United Nations House in Malaga hosted the official presentation of the report on March 25th. Throughout 2024, CIFAL Málaga organized or participated in 153 events across Europe, Africa, and the Americas, drawing more than 13,500 participants.

Director Deborah Salafranca highlighted these achievements during the presentation, which was attended by Malaga’s Mayor, Mr. Francisco de la Torre; the Rector of the University of Malaga, Mr. Teodomiro López; and Mr. Alex Mejia, Director Division for People, UNITAR and Head of the CIFAL Global Network.

We are extremely proud of our 2024 achievements, which reaffirm CIFAL Malaga’s vital role — locally and globally — in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, said Ms. Salafranca.

She emphasized the centre’s position as a leading hub for promoting and educating on sustainable development, offering global opportunities for learning and collaboration.