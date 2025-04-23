Las Vegas-Based RST INC Named Among 50 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Region by INC

RST INC Luxury Beauty

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leadership at RST INC is thrilled to announce that its company has been named among the 50 fastest-growing private companies in its region by INC for 2025.

Since 2000, RST INC has been pivotal in the successful launch of beauty brands around the world and currently is breaking industry records with sales per square foot in the luxury beauty category topping well over $2500. RST INC specializes in innovating and creating new independent sales platforms to create and capture market share, helping its clients become powerhouse brands in the multi-billion dollar beauty space. RST INC is focused on showcasing and building brands as standalone beauty boutiques by way of packaging design, global compliance, formulating, product development, brand development, regulatory compliance globally, and positioning the brands into luxury retail real estate.

RST INC CEO and founder Ronen Tregerman said, “From beauty manufacturing to beauty retail, building the next rising stars of beauty brands starts with us.”

Under his leadership, more than an estimated $1 billion in retail sales has been captured by clients. Tregerman is a serial entrepreneur in the beauty, personal care, and medical spa niches. He has founded numerous companies in these areas and led them to incredible success.

Each year, INC names fast-growing companies in eight regions across the United States. RST INC was named among the top 50 companies in the Rocky Mountain region, which includes Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming. The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Rocky Mountains. Between 2021 and 2023, these 50 private companies had a median growth rate of 106 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 3,565 jobs and $2.1 billion to the region’s economy.

“We are incredibly thrilled to have been given this honor,” said Tregerman. “This is proof of our hard work and dedication to the success of our clients.”



ABOUT RST INC

RST INC is a beauty brand development company offering innovative packaging, design, formulation, product development, global regulatory compliance solutions and retail beauty.

