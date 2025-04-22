Elite Clinical Network and HealthyU Clinics Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to Clinical Research

MESA, Ariz., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Clinical Network, a leading nationwide integrated clinical research site organization, has announced a strategic partnership with HealthyU Clinics, a digitally enabled primary care provider focused on delivering accessible, patient-centered healthcare.

This collaboration brings together Elite Clinical Network’s extensive research infrastructure and HealthyU Clinics’ innovative care model to bridge the gap between clinical care and clinical research. By combining forces, the two organizations aim to accelerate trial enrollment, expand access for underrepresented populations, and leverage technology to deliver faster, smarter, and more inclusive research.

The partnership will focus on embedding clinical research opportunities directly into community-based care, with special attention to underserved areas. It also introduces new digital engagement strategies to streamline patient recruitment and retention while supporting hybrid and decentralized trial models. These efforts will ultimately support the delivery of high-quality data across a wide range of therapeutic areas for sponsors and CROs.

“This collaboration represents a powerful opportunity to bring research directly into the communities where care is delivered,” said Lauren Havard, MD, Associate Chief Medical Officer at HealthyU Clinics. “By bridging clinical care with clinical research, we can create more inclusive, accessible, and impactful studies that better reflect the needs of all patients.”

Together, Elite Clinical Network and HealthyU Clinics are reimagining how clinical research is conducted—building a more equitable, efficient, and patient-centered future.

info@eliteclinicalnetwork.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.