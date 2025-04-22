Celebrating 35+ Years of Excellence: Aquatic Art Unlimited Brings Living Art to Northern New Jersey

HAWTHORNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aquatic Art Unlimited, a family-owned and operated business, proudly celebrates over 35 years of delivering exceptional craftsmanship and artistry to northern New Jersey. Since its founding in 1988, the company has been redefining outdoor and indoor spaces with custom water features that blend beauty, functionality, and tranquility.Marking its 37th anniversary on November 14, 2025, Aquatic Art Unlimited continues to bring a unique touch to homes, businesses, and public spaces through bespoke fountains, ponds, and aquariums. These creations are more than just water features; they are living works of art, tailored to enhance and elevate any environment.Rooted in family values and a passion for craftsmanship, their team has earned a trusted reputation for delivering fountains, ponds, and aquariums that captivate and inspire."Our mission has always been to combine artistry, innovation, and unmatched service to transform spaces into serene retreats," said Mark Yonadi. "For 37 years, our passion for what we do and our commitment to our customers have pushed us to strive for excellence in every project we undertake."What sets Aquatic Art Unlimited apart is its deep-rooted dedication to personalized service and quality at every step. Each project is crafted with care, mindful of the client’s vision, while incorporating expert design and superior materials. Whether it’s a tranquil koi pond in a backyard, a statement fountain for a business, or a vibrant custom aquarium, the company brings the same level of precision and creativity to every installation.Serving northern New Jersey for over three decades, Aquatic Art Unlimited prides itself on its family-oriented values, fostering lasting relationships with its customers and the community. This milestone anniversary reflects their enduring commitment to not only producing breathtaking designs but also ensuring every feature is built to stand the test of time.The company invites the public to join in celebrating this momentous occasion by exploring their portfolio of work and imagining how their own spaces could be revitalized with water features that inspire peace and harmony.For more information about Aquatic Art Unlimited, visit Pond Fountain Aquarium Contractor Repair Service New Jersey or contact fishtalk@aquaticart.comAbout Aquatic Art UnlimitedSince 1988, Aquatic Art Unlimited has been the trusted name in crafting high-quality custom water features across northern New Jersey. Family-owned and operated, the company specializes in designing and installing fountains, ponds, and aquariums that transform both residential and commercial spaces. With a reputation for artistry, craftsmanship, and exceptional service, Aquatic Art Unlimited continues to create living art that enriches life and environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.