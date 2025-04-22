Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announces appointment of new chairperson and members to Interim Traditional Health Practitioners’ Council Of South Africa

The Minister of Health, Dr P.A. Motsoaledi, MP, has announced the appointment of a new Chairperson and members to the Interim Traditional Health Practitioners Council of South Africa (ITHPCSA) for the remainder of the 2023–2026 term. These appointments

have been made in terms of the Traditional Health Practitioners Act, No. 22 of 2007, which empowers the Minister to fill vacancies and strengthen the representation of key stakeholders within the Council.

The following individuals were appointed in line with the Act:

Ms Sheila Fihliwe Khama – (Section 7(a)) appointed as Chairperson of the ITHPCSA

Ms Sarah Motha – (Section 7(i)) appointed in the category of Herbalist

Mr Rapholo Joel Chauke – (Section 7 (i)) appointed in the category of Diviner

Dr M.S. Sathekge – (Section 7 (f)) appointed as a representative from the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)

These appointments are effective immediately and will remain in force until the end of the current Council’s term on 26 April 2026.

The Minister has also extended his appreciation to Mr Kenneth Mogoeng, who served as Acting Chairperson during the vacancy period. His leadership and commitment during this transitional period are deeply acknowledged and appreciated.

The newly appointed members are expected to contribute to the continued transformation, regulation, and professionalisation of the traditional health sector. The ITHPCSA plays a critical role in upholding ethical standards, protecting public health, and promoting the

recognition and integration of traditional healing within South Africa’s broader healthcare system.

The Council welcomes the appointees and looks forward to their contribution in advancing the mandate of the Council in service of the people of South Africa.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Gonondo Sheila Fihliwe Khama (Chairperson)

Tel: 083 744 0965