President Cyril Ramaphosa undertakes Working Visit to the Kingdom of Lesotho, 23 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Wednesday, 23 April 2025, undertake a Working Visit to Maseru, Lesotho, to Co-Chair the Second Session of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) between the Republic of South Africa and the Kingdom of Lesotho, with His Excellency Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane, Prime Minister of Lesotho.

This South Africa–Lesotho Bi-National Commission (BNC) follows the Inaugural Session which was held in September 2023 in Pretoria.

The elevation of bilateral cooperation to a BNC level in 2022 was a recognition of the solid foundation upon which relations between the two countries are founded.

Further, it is a practical demonstration of the two countries’ resolve that cooperation in various sectors should benefit all.

South Africa will use the upcoming session of the BNC to promote greater solidarity among countries of the region and the South in the light of geopolitical shifts.

South Africa will also underscore the strategic importance of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) and highlight a need to expedite the speedy implementation of Phase II of the project, taking into consideration the agreed timelines and allocated budget.

Many South African companies have made significant investments in Lesotho, which have created thousands of jobs.

The Bi-National Commission is expected also to reflect on the movement of people between the two states.

This week’s engagement between the two countries will, among other discussions, focus on:

Fostering stronger political and bilateral relations between the two countries;

Deepening economic cooperation;

Reviewing implementation of the outcomes of the inaugural session of the BNC and identifying new priority areas; and

Exchanging views on regional, continental and global issues of mutual concern.

The BNC will be preceded by the Meeting of Senior Officials (SOM) and the Council of Ministers Meeting scheduled for 22 April 2025.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by 15 Ministers.

